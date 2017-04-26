O’Fallon Progress letters to the editor

Albrecht should have watched another poll
I read the article on possible electioneering in your April 20 issue with great interest. When I went to Estelle Kampmeyer School to vote in the recent O’Fallon election, I asked one of the polling personnel why Jerry Albrecht was there. (He was an aldermanic candidate for that ward.) I was told that it he was a poll watcher and it was permissible. I commented, it doesn’t look right.
I have known Mr. Albrecht for years and am sure he did nothing wrong. However, after saying that, I think it was extremely poor judgment for him to be at that particular polling place under those circumstances. This is something both he and the agency assigning him there should have known.
The perception of impropriety is often worse that the actual event. He could, and should, have been assigned elsewhere as a poll watcher to avoid the feedback that understandably ensued.
Col. C.N. “Dyno” Evgenides
USAF, retired
O’Fallon
Frank Scott Parkway needs to be four lanes
It was great to read that Frank Scott Parkway will soon (in my lifetime) be widened to four lanes for most of its route.
It was also gladdening to learn that the parkway will be extended from Cross Street in Shiloh on out to Illinois 158 as well.
One does wonder where County Board member Rick Vernier got his crystal ball when he states that the future extension will only be two lanes, because traffic counts don’t justify it. Apparently Vernier, a board veteran of over 20 years, is not familiar with the wisdom of Spanish-American philosopher and writer George Santayana who said, “Those who do not remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
Local area drivers cope daily with the traffic snarl brought about by similar short-sighted thinking when the original Frank Scott Parkway was put in service.
Recently completed and planned commercial and residential construction in the area does not bode well for expeditious travel on a two lane thoroughfare. As long as Scott Air Force Base remains viable as the county’s leading employer, it will guarantee plenty of vehicular traffic heading to/from the base on this route.
The logic is puzzling, since just up I-64, there’s the not-yet-completed Rieder Road interchange, justified as a key enabler to future traffic access to the base. Meanwhile, on the Cross Street project the county plans to proceed like it’s still 1999.
Bill Malec
O’Fallon
