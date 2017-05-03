Little growers at Shiloh Goddard School celebrated Earth Day for a week

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:31 Mail-in ballots change tie to one-vote lead in O'Fallon alderman race Pause 0:31 No warning lights, crossing arms at St. Clair County railroad crossing 0:49 Southern Illinoisans deal with rising water 0:57 Truck attempts to drive through flooded section of US 50 0:45 Kaskaskia River's high but not as high as the flood of 2015 1:21 Grafton isolated after flooding closes Great River Road 2:17 Belleville leaders learn details of new Walmart on city's west side 0:39 U.S 50 west of Lebanon dry but still closed 0:28 Train hits car near Highland 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Little growers at Goddard School in Shiloh, 1160 Fortune Blvd., celebrated Earth Day last week with kicking off its 7th Annual Root For Earth initiative. The school's administrative and teaching staff, as well as students, are environmentally forward with daily practices like gardening, recycling and composting. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com