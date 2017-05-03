O’Fallon Days Inn changes owners, is now the WOW Hotel

The Days Inn in O’Fallon has undergone a change in ownership, management and name.
The business, located at 1320 Park Plaza Drive, will now be known as the WOW Hotel.
Alton KG Management LLC is the new operator of the hotel, which is owned by Sungmin Park of Sacramento, Calif.


Park is a developer whose companies have built apartments, single-family homes, hotels, retail centers and participated in a wide variety of projects, including senior living facilities, hospitals and waste-to-energy plants.
“The reason I came to the Midwest was because there was good deals to be had here. I saw the Midwest economy starting to tick back up,” Park said in a released statement.
Park has business ventures in the West Coast and Midwest, as well as overseas in Brazil, China and South Korea.
“In everything (Park) does, he looks to create spaces and services that can contribute to the betterment of his employees and the community,” said Jacinda Dunlap, director of sales and marketing.
Dunlap said Park also owns the Atrium Hotel and Conference Center in Alton.
“Within the next few weeks, we are actually about to brand (the Alton hotel) as the Best Western Premier, which is going to be great,” Dunlap said.


With a 24-hour reception desk, the WOW Hotel will offer amenities such as a free breakfast with waffle station, cable TV, Wi-Fi, and free parking. A microwave, fridge and coffee-making facilities are included in each room.
Patty Rotermund, general manager, said upgrades to the property are also planned.
“We will be renovating very soon. All the rooms will be getting new furniture and new mattresses. New everything, top-to-bottom, side-to-side, and everything in between,” Dunlap said.
That includes returning the pool area to its former glory.
“The pool was covered. So when we renovate, we plan on bringing that back, along with putting a fitness center in next to it. We have some really great ideas, and we’re just very excited for it,” Dunlap said.
Worldwide reservations will continue to be accepted via all major travel agency locations and websites such as Booking.com and Expedia.com. A brand website will also offer Internet reservations at www.wow-hotel.net.
Robyn L. Kirsch: 618-239-2690, @BND_RobynKirsch
WOW Hotel
- Address: 1320 Park Plaza Drive, O’Fallon
- Phone: 618-628-9700
- Website: www.wow-hotel.net
