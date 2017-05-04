Shiloh School District to host art show

THURSDAY, MAY 4
▪ OTHS graduation ticket auction: The O’Fallon Township High School yearbook staff and girls softball team each have a set of four graduation tickets available for auction. The “live auction” will be held Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. in Room 608 on the Smiley Campus.
▪ National Day of Prayer in O’Fallon: Thursday, May 4 marks the 66th annual National Day of Prayer. Prayers will be prayed from noon until 1 p.m. at the OFallon City Hall. The event is designed for the community to come together as one body, to thank God and pray for our nation and our leaders. O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach will also read a proclamation. For more information, contact event coordinator Suzy Douglas at Samsuzyd@att.net or phone 618-334-3777.
▪ DAR meeting: Looking Glass Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 4 at Cambridge House, 844 Cambridge Blvd. in O’Fallon. DAR is open to any woman 18 years of age or older have ancestors from the American Revolution. For more information, call Rhonda Leach at 618-210-0392.
FRIDAY, MAY 5
▪ Shiloh School District Art Show: The 16th annual Shiloh School District Art Show at will be held on Friday, May 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Shiloh Elementary School, 125 Diamond Court. The halls will be filled with the creative endeavors of all the students in the district. The art gallery will feature work created in the art classes throughout the year. Every art student in the Shiloh School District will have at least one artwork in the show. Early childhood classes through the eighth grade have all contributed to the displays. There will be two-dimensional works, as well as three-dimensional sculptures. In addition to the students’ work that will be featured, the art show will host a creative environment for children of all ages (adults too) to make and take art home. The art creative stations will feature activities such as flying dragons, inflatable bubble, stamping patterns, Native American rubbings, VIP name tag design, building blocks, airplane design, animal mask and origami fortune tellers.
SATURDAY, MAY 6
▪ Garden Club plant sale: The O’Fallon Garden Club will hold its spring plant sale will be on Saturday, May 6 at the Community Financial Center at the corner of U.S. Highway 50 and S. Lincoln Street. The club will offer reasonably priced plants, answer gardening questions, and introduce people to plants. In addition to the plants, the club will offer a small selection of potted plant arrangements and we will offer “BOB” gourd birdhouses. You can dig deeper for information about the club at ofallongardenclub.com or on Facebooks. Membership in the O’Fallon Garden Club is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of the month at Rock Spring Park.
▪ Church to host Greek dinner: Sts. Constantine and Helen Church, 405 Huntwood Road in Swansea, is having an “Evening in Athens,” from 4 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, featuring delicious Greek food. The menu will include chicken, gyros, lamb shanks, Greek salad, and authentic Greek homemade pastries. Carry-outs will be available. Contact the church at 618-277-0330 for more information.
▪ 20th annual Tour de Stooges: The St. Louis region’s only bicycle ride dedicated to a love of slapstick comedy, of good food and of pedaling along scenic stretches of country roads returns for its 20th year, with routes from nine to 100 miles. It’s where the rubber chicken meets the road. On Saturday, May 6, the Tour de Stooges bicycle ride will be held at McKendree University in Lebanon, Ill. Advance registration is available at tourdestooges.org. The ride features Stooges-themed routes matched to any bicyclist’s ability: the Joe Besser “Not so hard” 9-mile route; the Curly Howard Shuffle at 13 miles; the Larry “Just” Fine 27-miler; the Shemp Howard 46-mile Shortcut; the Moe Howard Metric Century at 63 miles; or the Roger Kramer Memorial Century at 100 miles. Register now at tourdestooges.org. Cost is $30 for adults, $15 for children 5-12 and $70 for a family of two adults and two children. Prices increase on the day of the ride. Spiffy Three Stooges-themed T-shirts are $15.
MONDAY, MAY 8
▪ Church serves free meals: Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon, will served free hot meals, restaurant style on Mondays, May 8, 15 and 22. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, call the church at 632-5562. Note: Meals will not be served on May 29, as it is a federal holiday.
TUESDAY, MAY 9
▪ RSVP deadline for roundtable with restauranteurs, Congressman Bost: The National Restaurant Association and Illinois Restaurant Association invites participation in a complimentary Congressional Roundtable with Rep.Mike Bost (IL-12) on Thursday, May 11 from 3 to 4 p.m. at Bella Milano, 455 Regency Park in O’Fallon. Restaurant operators can share their thoughts on how Congress can help the restaurant industry grow in Illinois and what issues matter most to their business. Space is extremely limited. RSVP by May 9, if you can attend. For questions, contact Jennifer Fox at 202-973-3673 or by email at jfox@restaurant.org, or Mike Murphy at 217-414-8626 or email at mmurphy@illinoisrestaurants.org.
▪ Quilt Guild meeting: May Hearts ’n‘ Hands Quilt Guild meeting is Tuesday, May 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 504 Highway 50 in O’Fallon. Guest are welcomed. Hallye Bone will lecture on, “What an appraiser will see and how to improve any quilt.” Contact Joan Tebeau at 314-308-0914i f you have any questions.
THURSDAY, MAY 11
▪ O’Fallon Library used book sale: Friends of the O’Fallon Public Library are hosting used books sale at the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, Thursday, May 11 through Monday, May 15. Hours are 2 to 8 p.m. on May 11; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 12; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 13; 1 to 5 p.m. on May 14; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on May 15. Admission is free. There will be a large selection of gently used books, DVDs and audio book CDs available at unbeatable prices. Proceeds from the sale will be used to help the O’Fallon Library with children’s programming, purchasing of books and DVDs, and other projects that benefit the library. Individuals who wish to volunteer to work at the book sale may sign up at the library. Persons who wish to join the Friends organization may do so at the library, at the book sale or at any other time. Membership is $10 for individuals, $8 for seniors, $1 for juniors, $20 for families, $40 for corporations, and $100 for a lifetime membership. For more information, contact the library at 618-632-3783 or visit www.ofpl.info.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
▪ O’Fallon Senior Committee meeting ticket deadline: The O’Fallon Township Senior Citizen Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 at the township building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Tickets are $3 and can be purchased at the township office. The last day to purchase tickets is May 12.
▪ PSOP annual Senior Celebration: Programs and Services for Older Persons will host its annual Senior Celebration with food, fun and friends. Everything will be groovy as we celebrate the ’70s in honor of Southwestern Illinois College’s 70th birthday! The event will be held Friday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PSOP, 201 N. Church St. in Belleville. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for $5. Listen to the sounds of the RSVP Country Western Band while enjoying a car show, a photo booth, game raffles and prizes. This event is open to the public and many activities are free. No reservations are needed. Additional free parking is available at B Street and Jackson Street. Shuttles will be available. For more information, contact PSOP at 618-234-4410.
▪ Metro East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meeting on Friday, May 12 there Bella Milano in O’Fallon. The speaker will be Fred Boch O’Fallon resident and St. Clair County Board member, who will talk about, “Understanding County Government: Lessons Learned.” Arrive early and have lunch. You do not need to be an MEPC member to attend.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
▪ DAR to host genealogist: Looking Glass Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host genealogist Sue Jones from Robinson, Ill., from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13 at First Baptist Church, 1111 East U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon. Jones will discuss how to search by newspaper and Internet sites. RSVP by contacting Suzie Haas at 618-977-6330, call or text, or email bruce.haas@sbcglobal.net.
TUESDAY, MAY 16
▪ O’Fallon Historical Society meeting: The O’Fallon Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16 at the OHS Museum, 101 W. State St. The topic will be the Tiedemann Mill. Chas. Tiedemann Milling Co. in O’Fallon was founded in 1860 by Julius Raith, a millwright, and Charles A. Tiedemann. During the Civil War, Raith became a colonel with the 43rd Illinois Infantry Volunteers, but he was mortally wounded and died in April 1862 at the Battle of Shiloh, Tenn. Tiedemann continued the business. Soon the company was being run by two of his sons, George W. Tiedemann and Charles. E. Tiedemann. In June 1942, the Tiedemann Mill was purchased by the Oberbeck Feed Co. of Highland. The Tiedemann Mill, for many years, was one of the city’s outstanding industries, dating back to 1860 when the flour mill was first established. From that time until the last five years, their flour had a wide distribution. The mill exported its products throughout the United States and worldwide. But on Saturday, Nov. 11, 1972, the mill was totally destroyed by fire.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
▪ O’Fallon EMS open house: The O’Fallon Public Safety Department will be hosting an EMS Open House on Wednesday, May 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Fire Station No. 4, 1215 Taylor Road. The event will include many fun activities for children and adults including tours of the EMS/Fire Headquarters building, a bounce house, a landing by a medical helicopter, weather permitting, and a live extrication performed by the O’Fallon Fire Department. Free hotdogs and chips will be served. For more information, contact O’Fallon EMS at 618-624-4516.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
Comments