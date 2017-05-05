O’Fallon City Council approves lighting projects on Regency Park, City Hall

Plans to light two O’Fallon projects were approved by the O’Fallon City Council on Monday.
A proposed agreement to expand the parking lot west to City Hall has been revised to include a lighting design.
The council authorized an engineering agreement with Millennia Professional Service of Illinois, for the amount of $16,650.
The former contract, reviewed by the Public Works Committee, had been for $12,900, but that did not include lighting.
Because of the pending sale of the former First Bank Building and subsequent parking lot, the current City Hall parking lot cannot accommodate parking for the area businesses, employees, visitors and residents.
In 2015, Millennia conducted a topographical survey, concept site plan and cost estimate to expand parking.
The new agreement provides construction drawings and specification needed to bid and construct the lot, including the design for lighting.
The funds received from the sale of the former First Bank property will be used to pay for the professional services.
Another resolution for lighting along Regency Park, which is part of the Green Mount Road project, was also approved.
The agreement with Electrico Inc. is for $507,658, which was included in the FY18 budget.
Green Mount Road is being reconstructed because of commercial growth. After that is completed, street lighting will be added. Lighting along Regency Park had never been established, and this provides an opportunity to do so.
In other action, the council allocated motor fuel tax funds related to the reconstruction of Porter-Simmons Roads to Obernuefemann Road project. Fees of $8,788 will be paid to Thouvenot, Wade and Moerchen Inc. for construction engineering services to include inspection and staking. Geotechnology Inc. will receive $10,000 for materials testing in their engineering services contract.
