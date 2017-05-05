OTHS honors April students of the month

O’Fallon Township High School seniors Devin LePere and Eboni Acoff were recognized as students of the month for April.
Gaining the approval of his peers time and again, Devin LePere, 18, of O’Fallon is involved in several extracurricular activities beginning with his role as class president his junior and senior year.
As scholar bowl captain, Leadership Council member, Robotics officer and Gold Rush leader, Devin continues to show off his hands-on leadership skills in multiple spheres including academics, science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as athletics.
He is also a member of Student Council and February Frolics; and has been voted Mr. Irresistible, too.
Selected as a nominee for the Youth Salute Award was an honor, Devin said, as well as being an integral part of earning OTHS’ scholar bowl team All-Sectional recognition.
Devin, also a National Honor Society member, enjoys spending his Saturdays honing his academic prowess for the future by participating in another extracurricular activity, Saturday Scholars.
“I plan to attend the University of Washington in Seattle,” he said.
The college-bound hopeful said he plans to study computer science or “some kind of engineering.”
After graduation from OTHS next month, Devin said he can’t wait to “take a lot of time to relax,” as he has his sights set on his family vacation in June to Punta Cana.
“Besides that, I plan to make the most out of the few months I have left in O’Fallon and spend it with my family and friends,” he said.
My role model is my dad because he has always been very loving and supportive towards me my whole life and I someday hope to be the same if I have kids.
Devin LePere, OTHS April male Student of the Month
Devin said he learns from his role model, Scott LePere, his father, who is president of Central Bank. His mother, Sara Beth LePere is a recruiter for State Farm Insurance.
“My role model is my dad, because he has always been very loving and supportive towards me my whole life, and I someday hope to be the same if I have kids,” Devin said. “My family life is pretty laid back and very loving. Everyone in my family is very supportive of me and they all push me to be my best.”
Devin is an older brother to Lauren LePere, a sophomore at OTHS.
Community service projects are another hobby Devin’s. He has spent countless hours volunteering for road cleanup efforts in the metro-east. He has also volunteering at the Junior High School Robotics team events at Carriel Junior High School in O’Fallon.
“(I’ve) helped with bingo at East St. Louis Senior Center,” Devin said.
Eboni Acoff
Eboni, 18, of O’Fallon, is also involved in an abundance of activities, including athletics, school and honor clubs and volunteer community service activities like Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA), as well as the Interact, Key, Wellness, Spanish and FOR clubs. She is also a member of the Leadership Team and Blizzard.
Leadership is nothing new to Eboni. She serves on the executive board of Interact club, is secretary of Key club, and she’s the FOR club class representative. She is president of FBLA and plans to attended the FBLA National Leadership Conference this June in Anaheim, Calif.
In athletics, Eboni was on the varsity girls basketball team, where she was a co-captain.
She has served as a volunteer assistant coach for the Fulton Junior High School girls basketball team.
But her commitment to service doesn’t end there.
Eboni has participated in the Convoy of Hope Highway 50 roadside cleanup; the Kiwanis spaghetti dinner, and the Gateway Classic Cars Rotary auction.
Wearing many hats, Eboni has boasted her administrative initiative skills for the greater good with other community service events. She’s served as an O’Fallon Halloween Day Parade costume judge, Family Wellness Day Dodgeball referee, and the 37th annual WYSE Competition test proctor.
She even makes blankets for hospitalized children.
My role models are the women all around me who have accomplished their own version of success, whether that be having a family and a nice house; becoming a millionaire; or, simply earning a stable job, which allows her to support herself. One of my main goals in life is to be happy and every person’s version of success relates back to their personal happiness. I aspire to be like these women.
Eboni Acoff, OTHS April female Student of the Month
Pulling from the strength of those around her, Eboni said: “My role models are the women all around me who have accomplished their own version of success, whether that be having a family and a nice house, becoming a millionaire, or simply earning a stable job, which allows her to support herself. One of my main goals in life is to be happy, and every person’s version of success relates back to their personal happiness. I aspire to be like these women.”
Starting as an O’Fallon Public Library volunteer, Eboni earned her way up the ladder to becoming a summer employee, where she hopes to be re-employed this summer.
“Upon graduating from OTHS, I plan on attending the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. (a.k.a. Mizzou) to major in pre-health professions and minor in psychology,” Eboni said.
“I intend to eventually earn a doctoral degree in occupational therapy,” she said.
With the diverse backgrounds of her software engineer father, Marcus Acoff Sr., and a Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville admissions counselor mother, Fannie Acoff, Eboni said she has the full support of her family behind her.
“I am the second child of three in my family with an older sister, Alexis, currently attending SIUE and a younger brother, Marcus, currently attending Fulton Junior High School. We have lived in O’Fallon for 15 years and I consider this city to be my hometown,” Eboni said.
Contact reporter Robyn L. Kirsh at rkirsch@bnd.com, at 618-239-2690 or @BND_RobynKirsch
Comments