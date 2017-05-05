O’Fallon Garden Club, Metro East Pachyderm Club offer scholarships

Metro East Pachyderm Club

The Metro East Pachyderm Club is again offering its Ronald Reagan Memorial Scholarship Program to support conservative students to become Republican activists in their community.

The purpose of the scholarship program is to “encourage youth to become active in the Republican Party and promote the conservative values Ronald Reagan brought to the nation.” The scholarship will recognize students who best emulate Ronald Reagan’s philosophy and principles. It is designed to assist students who will attend college or vocational training in the fall and who demonstrate willingness to use those ideals to make a positive difference in their community.

The scholarship includes $500 to be paid to the college of applicant’s choice.

Students may be self-nominated or nominated by a teacher, religious counselor or community leader. Applicants’ requests will be reviewed by the MEPC board of directors at its monthly meeting. A majority vote of the board will determine the recipient. Candidates will be selected on the following criteria:.

▪ Applicant must be a graduating senior who resides in St. Clair or Madison Counties, Ill.

▪ Applicant must have acceptance at the college or vocational school of their choice as a full time student.

▪ Applicant must fill out and submit the MEPC Ronald Reagan Memorial Scholarship Application Form.

▪ Applicant must submit an essay explaining how activism has benefited our country in the past, and how it can benefit it today and in the future as well (500 word minimum).

▪ Applicant must show evidence of their service in public or civic affairs that has had a positive impact on the community. Some activities for consideration are: starting a Young Republicans club at their high school, becoming involved in a Republican candidate’s political campaign or becoming a member of the MEPC or county Republican club.

The top three candidates will appear before the selection committee to be interviewed. Selection committee will deliberate and select the winning candidate. Application deadline is May 15.

Garden Club

The O’Fallon Garden Club is now accepting applications for the 2017 O’Fallon Garden Club $500 Scholarship. Candidates must be residents of O’Fallon or Shiloh or O’Fallon Township High School Seniors or graduates planning to enroll in college for the 2017 fall semester. The deadline for applications is July 1.

The winner of the scholarship will be announced on the O’Fallon Garden Club’s website, ofallongardenclub.com on Aug. 1.

For more information about the scholarship, rules and requirements, or the scholarship application, visit the O’Fallon Garden Club’s Facebook page or contact Harriet Baker at 618-580-5530 or hsbaker37@gmail.com.