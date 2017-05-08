Vision Care Associates adds solar power

Vision Care Associates is now completely energy self-sufficient.
The business, located at 4933 Benchmark Drive, Suite D in Swansea, has added of 24.75 kilowatts of solar panels on its rooftop, meaning all of the energy used to run the operation is produced on-site.
Installed by StraightUp Solar of St. Louis, the combined 24.75 kilowatt capacity is expected to produce over 33.5 megawatt-hours of electricity and offset 687 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually when compared to coal-fired electricity.
Over the next 25-year span the system will produce over 800 megawatt-hours — enough energy to fully power 131,200 homes for a year.
Real estate
Metro-East housing statistics released
Homes in the metro-east sold at quicker pace and for a higher median price in March 2017 compared to March 2016, according to the Shiloh-based Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois.
The average days on market for homes sold in St. Clair County decreased from 102 days in March 2016 to 58 days in March 2017. The time it took to sell a home in Monroe County decreased 31 percent this March, while Realtors in Clinton County recorded a 16 percent decrease in the average days on market. Randolph County followed suit and recorded a 27.5 percent decrease on days on market in March 2017 over March 2016.
Counties in the metro-east are continued to see an increase in the median home prices this March compared to March 2016. The median home price for homes in St. Clair County increased 17.3 percent. Realtors in Monroe County recorded a 12.5 percent increase in median home price, while Randolph County reported a 75.6 percent increase in median home price for March 2017.
“While the spring buying and selling season is upon us, it is important to know that realtors are also continuing their work in the fighting for the rights of private property owners,” said Mike Gross, President of the Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois. “Just this week, I joined hundreds of Illinois realtors, including more than a dozen local realtors and affiliate members of the association, at the Capitol in Springfield, Illinois We stormed the Capitol to talk to numerous legislators to let them know the importance of homeownership and private property rights.”
The metro-east also saw an increase in month-over-month home sales compared to February 2017. St. Clair County recorded a 49 percent increase in March 2017 over February 2017, while Monroe County recorded a 15.4 percent increase. Realtors in Randolph sold 80 percent more homes in March this year than in February of this year. This County’s year-to-date home sales were also up 24 percent, while the year-to-date home sales for St. Clair County were up .81 percent.
Comments