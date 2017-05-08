College News: Local students inducted into honor societies

Fontbonne University
O’Fallon student inducted into honor society
Donna Scheppler of O’Fallon was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Scheppler was initiated at Fontbonne University.
Scheppler is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
McKendree University
Honor societies recognizes O’Fallon students
Sigma Beta Delta: The McKendree University chapter of Sigma Beta Delta, an international society for business, management and administration, recognized Yvonne Ping on April 20. Ping, a senior from O’Fallon, was inducted into the honor society as a new member. Sigma Beta Delta recognizes students for their superior academic performance in accounting, business administration, economics and finance, management, and marketing.
Psi Chi: The McKendree University chapter of Psi Chi, the international honor society for psychology and social sciences, inducted Ciara Jones, a junior biopsychology major from O’Fallon and Darionne Smith, a junior psychology major from O’Fallon, as new members during the Academic Excellence Celebration on April 27.
Founded in 1929, membership in Psi Chi is open to juniors and seniors who rank in the top third of their class and who have completed at least nine hours in psychology.
Theta Alpha Kappa: Erika Brown, a senior religious studies major from O’Fallon, became a charter member of McKendree University’s chapter of Theta Alpha Kappa as part of the annual Academic Excellence Celebration on April 27. Theta Alpha Kappa was established in New York in 1976 to recognize the academic achievements of religion and theology students. Membership has grown to more than 200 chapters at four-year educational institutions across the U.S. It is the only national honor society dedicated to recognizing academic excellence among scholars in the fields of religious studies and theology.
Kappa Delta Pi: McKendree University’s Chi Mu chapter of Kappa Delta Pi international honor society in education initiated new members in an initiation and pinning ceremony held April 26 in Bothwell Chapel on campus:
▪ Kristin Calabrese of O’Fallon is a graduate student pursuing a master of arts in education in teaching degree.
▪ Caitlin Cronin of O’Fallon is a senior pursuing a bachelor of science in education in SPE/ELE education degree.
▪ James Osborne of O’Fallon is a graduate student pursuing a master of arts in teaching in elementary education degree.
▪ Natalie Ott of O’Fallon is a graduate student pursuing a master of arts in education in teaching degree.
▪ Jason Rust of O’Fallon is a graduate student pursuing a master of arts in education in educational studies degree.
Founded in 1911, Kappa Delta Pi inducts individuals who have exhibited the ideals of scholarship, integrity of service, and commitment to excellence in teaching and allied professions. It is the largest honor society in education, representing over 600 chapters and more than 60,000 active members. McKendree’s Chi Mu chapter celebrates its 21st anniversary this year.
Alpha Kappa Delta: Lauren Reeves, a McKendree University senior speech communication major from O’Fallon, was inducted into chapter of Alpha Kappa Delta international honor society for sociology during the university’s Academic Excellence Celebration on April 27. Alpha Kappa Delta promotes excellence in the field of sociology and the use of sociological knowledge to serve others.
Upsilon Pi Epsilon: Kaleb Washington, a McKendree University senior computer science major from O’Fallon, was inducted into the Theta chapter of Upsilon Pi Epsilon as part of the annual Academic Excellence Celebration on April 27. Upsilon Pi Epsilon is the first and only international honor society in the computing and information disciplines.
Pi Sigma Alpha: Kaylee Darnall, a McKendree University senior political science major from O’Fallon, was inducted into the Alpha Zeta Epsilon chapter of Pi Sigma Alpha national political science honor society during the university’s fourth annual Academic Excellence Celebration on April 27. Pi Sigma Alpha recognizes academic excellence and brings together students and faculty interested in the study of government and politics.
Anglin chosen for “Who’s Who”
Danté Anglin, a McKendree University junior social science-political science major from O’Fallon, was chosen for “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.” One of the most highly regarded and longstanding honors in the nation, Who’s Who annually honors outstanding campus leaders for their scholastic and community achievements. Selection is based on grade point average, campus and community leadership, and service. Anglin was recognized at an Honors Convocation on April 27 during the university’s Academic Excellence Celebration.
SWIC
High school students exhibit art at art center
More than 140 Illinois high school students can now say they are exhibiting artists thanks to the 2017 Southwestern Illinois College High School Art Show, curated by the William and Florence Schmidt Art Center at the college’s Belleville Campus. Art from the Congressional Art Competition for the Illinois’ 12th District was also part of the exhibition.
This year’s show featured a total of 145 works by students from 22 Illinois High Schools. District 522 high school student entries included the following from O’Fallon students:
▪ a digital work, titled “Bed of Roses,” by Summer Brooks
▪ a ceramics piece, titled “Hummingbird Tea,” by Micheala Fencl
▪ a pencil drawing, titled “Artemis & Apollo,” by Emma Harris
▪ a colored pencil drawing, titled “Twisted Horror,” by Quenlynn Morgan
▪ a colored pencil drawing, titled “The Reflection,” by Kailee Schlosser
▪ a watercolor and colored pencil drawing, titled “Flower Head,” by LeAnn Schmitt
▪ a colored pencil drawing, titled “Rear View Mirror Reflection,” by Camryn Stroud
▪ a watercolor and ink work, titled “The Curtain in my Room,” by Sofie Suhaimi
Also on display were 66 pieces of artwork, submitted by high school students from 13 different schools across Southern Illinois, for the 2017 Congressional Art Competition in the 12th District.
