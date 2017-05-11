Daughters of the American Revolution will host genealogist

THURSDAY, MAY 11
▪ O’Fallon Library used book sale: Friends of the O’Fallon Public Library are hosting used books sale at the O’Fallon Public Library, 120 Civic Plaza, Thursday, May 11 through Monday, May 15. Hours are 2 to 8 p.m. May 11; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 12; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 13; 1 to 5 p.m. May 14; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 15. Admission is free. There will be a large selection of gently used books, DVDs and audio book CDs available at unbeatable prices. Proceeds from the sale will be used to help the O’Fallon Library with children’s programming, purchasing of books and DVDs, and other projects that benefit the library. Individuals who wish to volunteer to work at the book sale may sign up at the library. Persons who wish to join the friends organization may do so at the library, at the book sale or at any other time. Membership is $10 for individuals, $8 for seniors, $1 for juniors, $20 for families, $40 for corporations, and $100 for a lifetime membership. For more information, contact the library at 618-632-3783 or visit www.ofpl.info.
FRIDAY, MAY 12
▪ O’Fallon Senior Committee meeting ticket deadline: The O’Fallon Township Senior Citizen Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the township building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Tickets are $3 and can be purchased at the township office. The last day to purchase tickets is May 12.
▪ PSOP annual Senior Celebration: Programs and Services for Older Persons will host its annual Senior Celebration with food, fun and friends. Everything will be groovy as we celebrate the ’70s in honor of Southwestern Illinois College’s 70th birthday! The event will be held Friday, May 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PSOP, 201 N. Church St. in Belleville. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for $5. Listen to the sounds of the RSVP Country Western Band while enjoying a car show, a photo booth, game raffles and prizes. This event is open to the public and many activities are free. No reservations are needed. Additional free parking is available at B Street and Jackson Street. Shuttles will be available. For more information, contact PSOP at 618-234-4410.
▪ Metro East Pachyderms meeting: The Metro East Pachyderm Club will meet Friday, May 12 at Bella Milano in O’Fallon. The speaker will be Fred Boch, an O’Fallon resident and St. Clair County Board member, who will talk about “Understanding County Government: Lessons Learned.” Arrive early and have lunch. You do not need to be an MEPC member to attend.
SATURDAY, MAY 13
▪ DAR to host genealogist: Looking Glass Prairie Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will host genealogist Sue Jones from Robinson, Illinois from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13 at First Baptist Church, 1111 East U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon. Jones will discuss how to search by newspaper and Internet sites. RSVP by contacting Suzie Haas at 618-977-6330, call or text, or email bruce.haas@sbcglobal.net.
▪ Township rummage sale: O’Fallon Township will hold its monthly rummage sale at the Township Building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, on Saturday, May 13 from 7 a.m. until noon. Men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing, plus household items. will be available for the rummage sale.
MONDAY, MAY 15
▪ Church serves free meals: Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon, will served free hot meals, restaurant style Monday, May 15 and May 22. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, call the church at 632-5562. Note: Meals will not be served May 29, as it is a federal holiday.
TUESDAY, MAY 16
▪ O’Fallon Historical Society meeting: The O’Fallon Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the OHS Museum, 101 W. State St. The topic will be the Tiedemann Mill. Chas. Tiedemann Milling Co. in O’Fallon was founded in 1860 by Julius Raith, a millwright, and Charles A. Tiedemann. During the Civil War, Raith became a colonel with the 43rd Illinois Infantry Volunteers, but he was mortally wounded and died in April 1862 at the Battle of Shiloh, Tenn. Tiedemann continued the business. Soon the company was being run by two of his sons, George W. Tiedemann and Charles. E. Tiedemann. In June 1942, the Tiedemann Mill was purchased by the Oberbeck Feed Co. of Highland. The Tiedemann Mill, for many years, was one of the city’s outstanding industries, dating back to 1860 when the flour mill was first established. From that time until the last five years, their flour had a wide distribution. The mill exported its products throughout the United States and worldwide. But on Saturday, Nov. 11, 1972, the mill was totally destroyed by fire.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 17
▪ O’Fallon EMS open house: The O’Fallon Public Safety Department will be hosting an EMS Open House on Wednesday, May 17 from 4 to 7 p.m., at Fire Station No. 4, 1215 Taylor Road. The event will include many fun activities for children and adults including tours of the EMS/Fire Headquarters building, a bounce house, a landing by a medical helicopter, weather permitting, and a live extrication performed by the O’Fallon Fire Department. Free hotdogs and chips will be served. For more information, contact O’Fallon EMS at 618-624-4516.
▪ NickFest Family Festival: St. Nicholas Parish in O’Fallon, will present the 2017 NickFest Family Festival on Friday, May 19 from noon to 10 p.m. On Saturday, May 20, there will be a 5K run/walk at 9 a.m., and the full festival will from noon to 10 p.m. The festival will features over 15 amusement rides, and 14 games for the young and old. There will be entertainment all day with headliners “Smash Band” on Friday night and “Whiskey Dixon” on Saturday night. Your favorite carnival foods will be on hand, plus a new, improved wine garden and beer stand.
▪ Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon meeting: The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the Township Building located at 801 East State St., on May 17 at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will consist of a memorial for those who have passed away, club business, and cash bingo. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township office at 632-3517.
MONDAY, MAY 22
MONDAY, MAY 22
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
▪ Girls Scout Day Camp registration deadline: Girls Scouts of Southern Illinois will hold an “Are You Courageous Enough to be a Girl Scout?” Day Camp June 19-23 at Horner Park in Lebanon. Deadline to register for the camp, which sponsored by O’Fallon-Shiloh Service Unit 201, is May 24. Camp director is Susan Heide-Wexell, 3460 Middlebury Way, Shiloh, IL 62221. She can be reached at gs.susan.heidewexell@gmail.com, gsdaycamp.hornerpark@gmail.com, 618-622-9542(home) or 618-855-4501(mobile). Registrar is Stacy Young, 1403 Princeton Drive, O’Fallon, IL 62269. She can be reached at skucenas@yahoo.com or 618-567-4937. Make checks payable to Horner Park Day Camp and send with registration and health history for all participants to Susan.
