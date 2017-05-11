OTHS netters finish 6th in 16-team tournament in Bloomington

Moving closer to IHSA post-season play, the O’Fallon High boys tennis team picked up a dual meet victory over Belleville Althoff and placed sixth at the annual mid-state showcase, the Eugene Hill Tournament, over the weekend.
Coach Erin Thoman’s squad had little trouble disposing of the Althoff Crusaders in a non-conference match, running the table in singles after a loss at No. 1 and winning two of the three doubles matches. Niko Papachrisanthou absorbed the only loss for O’Fallon, losing in straight sets. Drake Shreiber got the Panthers back on track with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Sean Galloway. Quincy Dollison and Adam Spihlman added victories at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, both cruising to lop-sided straight set wins.
Chase Holland struggled through a difficult set to win 7-5 at No. 5 singles and then collected the match victory with a 6-2 victory over Kidd. Matt Spradling completed the O’Fallon string, winning his match 6-0 and 6-0.
Althoff managed a doubles win in the No. 1 match, outlasting Dollison and Spradling in three sets. However, the Panthers completed their run with a shutout served up by Papachrisanthou and Shreiber over Osthoff and Fries and a 6-1, 6-3 victory by Spihlman and Holland at No. 3.
Eugene Hill Tournament
In Bloomington over the past weekend, several Panther netters scored solid victories, enough wins to finish sixth overall in the 16-team field.
O’Fallon’s top effort was turned in by senior Chase Holland, who finished third at No. 5 singles. Holland ran off two consecutive victories in the preliminary rounds before dropping a close match in the semi-final round. The Panthers senior rallied from the loss to win the third-place match to finish at 3-1.
Adam Spihlman equaled Holland in wins over the two-day tourney but had to settle for fifth place in the No. 4 flight.
Other notable efforts by local players included fourth-place medals for Spihlman and Holland at No. 4 doubles, and Drake Shreiber’s 2-2- record which was good enough for fourth place at No. 2. The remaining OTHS entries added points to the team total and included Dollison/Upson (2-2), Quincy Dollison (2-2), Eric Upson 2-2 and Nike Papachrisanthou (1-2).
The Hill Tourney final team standings, top to bottom, were: Naperville Central, Normal University, Belleville East, Normal Community, Homewood Flossmoor, O’Fallon, Triad, Springfield, Belleville West, Peoria Richwoods, Sacred Heart Griffin, Ottawa, Bloomington, Normal West, Danville, and Pekin.
Up Next
The Panthers will wrap up their regular season schedule this week with matches against Waterloo and Granite City. This Friday and Saturday, they will face off against their league rivals in the Southwestern Conference tournament — a prelim to IHSA sectional action which will take place the following week — May 19 and 20.
Comments