Growth in Shiloh will be topic at ‘visioning workshop’

The village of Shiloh is hosting a “visioning workshop” to ask residents for their input on the future of the community. The meeting will take place May 16 at the Shiloh Senior Center, 7 Park Drive in Shiloh, at 6 p.m. The workshop is the first step in creating a vision for growth and community goals for the comprehensive plan.
Residents at the workshop will be asked to provide their views on issues such as parks and bike trails, land use, and retail ideas for the community.
“Growth is something that can drive a community into great places moving forward,” said Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier. “Yet without the input and support from our residents, figuring out a proper vision will be almost impossible.”
Ultimately the plan will identify community goals for development, determine appropriate and desirable use of green space and recreation areas, set priorities for infrastructure investments, and strengthen the village’s applications for state and federal funding.
For more information about the Village of Shiloh Comprehensive Plan, contact Shiloh Village Administrator John Marquart at 618-632-1022, ext. 116.
Comments