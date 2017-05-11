O’Fallon Progress Letters to the Editor

Let’s not go backward on health care
The health care bill pushed by the leadership in the U.S. House of Representatives may be coming back to life in an even more damaging form.
The legislation would hit people 50-64 with an “age tax” that could cost them up to $13,000 a year.
And the deal being talked about behind closed doors could allow insurance companies to deny coverage or increase costs by thousands of dollars for people with pre-existing conditions.
Twenty-five million Americans between the ages of 50 and 64 have a pre-existing condition, like cancer, heart disease, or high blood pressure; many of them live in Illinois.
Coping with a pre-existing condition is painful enough. The last thing the government should be doing is telling insurance companies it is OK to add to the suffering.
Who wins under this legislation? Big drug and insurance companies do.
Let’s not go backwards by once again permitting insurance companies to punish someone for having a pre-existing condition. And, we can’t allow legislation to slap older Americans with an unfair age tax. I hope people all over our state tell their members of Congress what a terrible idea this is.
Jim Pennebaker
Smithton
Postal Service food drive helps O’Fallon Community Food Pantry
A reminder to place food donations at your mailbox next Saturday, May 13 to support the National Association of Letter Carriers “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive. Your letter carrier will be collecting non-perishable food donations (such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned fruit, canned meats, pasta, rice, or cereal) left by your mailbox so they can be transported to local community food pantries and shelters.
The O’Fallon Community Food Pantry, helping residents of O’Fallon and Shiloh, receives food from this food drive. In 2016, we filled an average of 294 family requests for food per month. Once again this year, we truly appreciate the O’Fallon Booster Club providing trucks and helpers to transport donations from the post office to the food pantry.
In addition to placing food donations by your mailbox, volunteers are needed at the O’Fallon Township Hall, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon, to help manage food donations next Saturday and Monday as follows:
▪ Saturday, May 13 from 2 to 5 p.m.: Help transfer and store food donations in preparation for sorting Monday, May 15.
▪ Monday, May 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.: Help sort food donations and transfer full boxes to the food pantry warehouse.
The amazing generosity of this community enables our food pantry to continue to help local families in need. Thank you.
John Clatanoff, board president
O’Fallon Community Food Pantry
O’Fallon gas prices are sky high
Do any residents of O’Fallon care that several local service stations continue to rip off its residents? Go anywhere in the local area today, May 9, and you will see gas at or near $2.19 a gallon, except in the main part of O’Fallon where BP, MotoMart, Shell and Circle K are 20 cents higher. It is not only today; that is the norm for these stations. Why are O’Fallon residents getting hosed, and more important, why do we continue to participate these locations? Apparently our local politicians or anyone who has the power to change it do not care.
Stan Connolly
O’Fallon
