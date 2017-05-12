McKendree honors outstanding O’Fallon students, professor

McKendree University recognized academic achievers across all disciplines and presented awards to a faculty member during Honors Convocation, held April 27 at the Hettenhausen Center for the Arts. The event was part of the university’s fourth annual Academic Excellence Celebration.
Dr. Guy Boysen, associate professor of psychology from O’Fallon, received the 2017 Exemplary Teacher Award, given by the General Board of Higher Education and Ministry of The United Methodist Church. Nominated by full-time faculty members and chosen by past recipients, selection criteria include excellence in teaching, civility and concern for students and colleagues, commitment to value centered education, and service to students, the institution and the community.
Boysen has established himself as an outstanding instructor, active researcher and accomplished scholar who has published numerous papers and given many professional conference presentations, often including students as collaborators.
“He maintains high expectations, and students find his courses engaging, current and relevant,” said Dr. Christine Bahr, provost. “He designs his courses around best practices in teaching and is deliberate in everything he does to help students learn, combining technology, quizzes, case studies, discussions and mini-lectures to provide a top-notch academic experience.”
Outstanding McKendree University students were also introduced at the Honors Convocation. Honorees were selected by full-time faculty members based on four major components of the university’s mission: responsible citizenship, engagement, academic excellence and lifelong learning.
▪ Lauren Reeves of O’Fallon was recognized for excellence in the study of speech communication by the Division of Humanities.
▪ Monica Stein of O’Fallon was recognized for excellence in the study of accounting by the School of Business.
▪ Stephanie Kornett of O’Fallon was recognized for excellence in the study of management by the School of Business, Center at Scott Air Force Base.
Several other local students were recognized for induction into various honor societies during the Honors Convocation.
