Grant will replace fountains with water bottle refilling stations at OTHS

The Outdoor Club and Student Council from O’Fallon Township High School recently received a grant from the Recyclebank Green Schools Program to pay for the “Refilling for the Future” program. OTHS will use the grant money to replace older water fountains with water bottle refilling stations to encourage the use of refilling water bottles rather than throwing them away.
“The OTHS Outdoor Club and the OTHS Student Council are working together to replace the drinking fountains in the high school. It’s really great that they applied and won this grant from Recyclebank,” said Mayor Herb Roach. “I would encourage other schools to apply for this program.”
The Recyclebank Green Schools Program encourages students to make a difference in their communities by promoting environmental education, innovation, and creative solutions to put ideas into action.
Schools located in Recyclebank home recycling communities are eligible to submit an application that creates, continues, or expands sustainable practices. O’Fallon is a Recyclebank home recycling community.
Recyclebank selects the top 50 proposals from across the United States and places them on the Recyclebank’ s website, where members can donate their Recyclebank points, online. For every 250 points donated, one dollar is awarded.
Donated Recyclebank points can come from anywhere, so schools can reach out to members outside of their communities for help making their goals a reality.
For more information about the Recyclebank Green Schools Program, or to learn how to apply for the program, please go to https://www.recyclebank.com/about-us/green-schools/.
Recyclebank is a rewards program where O’Fallon residents can sign-up online and receive rewards based on how many items their Waste Management route recycles each week.
Signing up for Recyclebank is quick and easy. To sign up or for more information about the Recyclebank Program, visit www.Recyclebank.com/recycle.
