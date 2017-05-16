O’Fallon woman wins poetry contest

Bonnie Brave, of O’Fallon, was the first-place winner of the 2017 Southwestern Illinois College Red Bud Campus Poetry Contest in the adult category.
Winners recently celebrated their achievements at the awards ceremony held at the campus.
Ardelle Ani Restoff, of Swansea, was the second-place winner and Randy Halleran, of Waterloo, was the third-place winner.
The competition was open to community members of District 522 and entries were judged in seven different divisions ranging from fourth-grade to adult. Pat Robert, a retired Red Bud Elementary instructor and author, served at the judge.
