Quinn Lowery has been clutch for baseball Panthers

In a season accentuated by key hits and clutch performances, the O’Fallon Panther baseball squad received another one off the bat of Quinn Lowery.
Playing Normal University High in this past weekend’s O’Fallon/Triad Classic. Lowery stepped to the plate with the game on the line. U High had rallied in its last at-bat in regulation play to take a 4-1 lead. O’Fallon shaved one run of the lead and had runners on second and third with two outs when Lowery came through. On a two strike pitch, Lowery laced a base hit, plating two runs, sending the contest into extra innings and, ultimately, allowing the Panthers to notch a 5-4 victory. It was the type of effort that head coach Jason Portz has come to expect from his junior standout.
“Quinn is an incredible worker, and since he has found an everyday place in the 2-hole in our line-up, our offense has taken off,” Portz said. “This is no coincidence. Quinn has the ability to go deep in counts, handles the bat well with two strikes, can bunt and hit for power. He is a very versatile offensive player. Have this weapon in a 2-slot in the line-up gives us a lot of options at the top of our order.”
“Defensively, Quinn is a consummate worker,” Portz added. “Not blessed with the best foot speed, he gets excellent jumps on balls and knows what he is going to do with the baseball in every scenario.”
“I play baseball because I love the game, and I love the competitiveness of it,” explained the O’Fallon junior, the son of Chris and Marci Lowery. “I began playing baseball when my dad introduced me to the game at a very early age, and I have been playing ever since. My parents, coaches and most of all my teammates have helped me to get better every day.
“Being on the baseball team has shown me the importance of working hard and being a good teammate. My coaches and teammates have made me into a better person and have taught me many valuable lessons since my freshman year. Baseball has also made me a more competitive person as well as teaching me to always have confidence in myself and my team.”
Comments