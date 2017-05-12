Program teaches young adults life skills their ‘grandparents had’

If home economics wasn’t on your school schedule, don’t worry; the O’Fallon Public Library has you covered with it’s latest program series, #Adulting.
“Are you on the cusp of adulthood? About to leave the nest and brave the new world on your own? Or, perhaps you’ve been an ‘adult’ for a little while already, but still haven’t picked up all the requisite skills?” Ryan Johnson, event organizer and library’s adult services manager, said. “These are skill our grandparents had, and we are trying to preserve them!”
For a two-hour midday session, participants were given hands-on instruction on how to: sew a button; iron a shirt; tie a tie; and, remove a stain.
“I really enjoyed the sewing part — I think I’ll use that the most,” Jessica Ganger, 13, of O’Fallon, said.
Johnson said the skills he shares with the teens are important ones they may need now or as they get older.
Whether it be to help mom, dad, siblings or the grandparents around the house now; or, when they go to extended stay summer camps or in the dormitory while at college.
“It’s just like riding a bike — the more you practice, the better you get at it, and before too long, it becomes second nature. You don’t even have to think about it; it just happens,” Johnson told the teens.
As a reward for participation, the teens went home with a complimentary sewing kit, which Ganger said is handy because now she won’t have to ask to use her parents’.
“So cool,” Ganger said.
The event is free for the general public including teens and adults alike, but children are asked to abstain.
Johnson said more #Adulting events are in the works, but nothing has been slated just yet.
“If you need help, and no one is there to help, I recommend utilizing YouTube videos,” Johnson advised.
For more information contact the adult services manager Ryan Johnson at ryan@ofpl.info.
