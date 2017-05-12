About 600 O’Fallon, Shiloh eighth-graders explore career options

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:13 Star Wars: The Last Jedi Pause 2:38 Troy family adopts three children from China 2:10 Cardinals pitcher Michael Wacha skipped in rotation 1:20 Art on the Square opening night 2:49 KMOV meteorologist teaches Belleville students about weather 1:46 Motorist adjusts to ongoing Illinois 15 project 0:40 Illinois 15 bridge work near Belleville 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 1:12 New St. Jacob Village Hall ground-breaking 0:41 New Belleville school board member announces plans for his term Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

About 600 O'Fallon, Shiloh eighth-graders from public and private schools across O'Fallon and Shiloh schools explored career options during the O'Fallon- Shiloh Chamber of Commerce's seventh annual Career Exploration Fair. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com