Around Town: St. Nicholas Parish in O’Fallon to present ‘NickFest’

FRIDAY, MAY 19
▪ Healthy Living Expo: The Healthy Living Expo will take place Friday, May 19 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at at Gateway Classic Cars, 1237 Central Park Drive O’Fallon. Gain information and enjoy great entertainment. The event also offers health screenings including: blood pressure screenings, glucose testing, and hearing assessments and more. The highlight of the event is over 100 exhibit tables. Family members and caregivers are also encouraged to attend. This event is open to the public, and all activities are free; seniors will receive ticket for a free breakfast and lunch. Not only can participants visit the screenings and exhibitors, they will be entertained by Big Papa G and Patsy Cline. This free event is hosted by AgeSmart Community Resources. The mission of the Healthy Living Expo is to provide informational, educational and social activities for older adults, their family and friends in a half-day event and serves as a fundraiser for home and community based services. Additional information is available at www.AgeSmart.org or by calling 618-222-2561.
▪ NickFest Family Festival: St. Nicholas Parish in O’Fallon, will present the 2017 NickFest Family Festival on Friday, May 19 from noon to 10 p.m. On Saturday, May 20, there will be a 5K run/walk at 9 a.m., and the full festival will from noon to 10 p.m. The festival will features over 15 amusement rides, and 14 games for the young and old. There will be entertainment all day with headliners “Smash Band” on Friday night and “Whiskey Dixon” on Saturday night. Your favorite carnival foods will be on hand, plus a new, improved wine garden and beer stand.
SATURDAY, MAY 20
▪ O’Fallon Moose Lodge BBQ: The O’Fallon Moose Lodge 2608 will be selling barbecue from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at American Legion Post 137, 109 N. Penn St. in O’Fallon. Proceeds will be donated to Belleville Parent Teacher Organization of Exceptional Children, which provides sport, recreation and social opportunities for individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout the metro-east. Sandwiches and plates will be available. Dine in or carry out. Call 618-632-8879 for more information.
MONDAY, MAY 22
▪ Church serves free meals: Faith Lutheran Church, 510 East Highway 50 in O’Fallon, will served free hot meals, restaurant style Monday, May 22. All are invited and welcome. Meals are served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. For more information, call the church at 632-5562. Note: Meals will not be served May 29, as it is a federal holiday.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 24
▪ Girls Scout Day Camp registration deadline: Girls Scouts of Southern Illinois will hold an “Are You Courageous Enough to be a Girl Scout?” Day Camp June 19-23 at Horner Park in Lebanon. Deadline to register for the camp, which sponsored by O’Fallon-Shiloh Service Unit 201, is May 24. Camp director is Susan Heide-Wexell, 3460 Middlebury Way, Shiloh, IL 62221. She can be reached at gs.susan.heidewexell@gmail.com, gsdaycamp.hornerpark@gmail.com, 618-622-9542 (home) or 618-855-4501 (mobile). Registrar is Stacy Young, 1403 Princeton Drive, O’Fallon, IL 62269. She can be reached at skucenas@yahoo.com or 618-567-4937. Make checks payable to Horner Park Day Camp and send with registration and health history for all participants to Susan.
MONDAY, MAY 29
▪ O’Fallon City Hall will be closed, trash pick-up altered: In observance of Memorial Day, O’Fallon City Hall will be closed Monday, May 29. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, May 30. Due to the holiday, Waste Management’s pick-up schedule will be delayed by one day the week of May 29. Monday routes will be picked up Tuesday, Tuesday routes on Wednesday, Wednesday routes on Thursday, Thursday routes on Friday, and Friday routes on Saturday.
▪ O’Fallon Memorial Day service: The city of O’Fallon will hold its annual Memorial Day Program on Monday, May 29 at the O’Fallon Veterans’ Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive. The guest speaker will be Air Force Brig. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins, director of logistics, engineering and force protection, HQ AMC. Participants will include the O’Fallon District 90 fifth-grade music program students, St. Clare School and First Baptist Academy choruses; OTHS Air Force Junior ROTC; VFW Post 805; Miss O’Fallon Madeleine Henken; Miss Kat Rubush; and the USAF Honor Guard Rifle Team, among many others. The names of 16 newly-inscribed veterans will be introduced at this time. The program will commence at 11:30 a.m. Patriotic music selections will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m. Veterans are encouraged to wear their medals and decorations that day. Please bring your own lawn chairs and drinks. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 East Highway 50.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
