Milburn School Road to close for construction

Milburn School Road, between Savannah Hills and the roundabout at Milburn Estates/Merriam Parkway, will be closed to traffic beginning May 30. It is anticipated that work will be completed and the road will re-open to traffic Sept. 30, weather permitting.
“We kindly ask our residents to be patient and considerate during this improvement project,” said Mayor Herb Roach.
IDOT closures
The Illinois Department of Transportation said lane restrictions are planned along Green Mount Road between Illinois 161 and Illinois 158/177, to allow Ameren Illinois to install a natural gas line.
Work is scheduled to run through Sept. 30, weather permitting, IDOT said. Restrictions are scheduled to be in place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day during the project.
Flaggers are planned along the route to direct traffic through the closure while reduced to one lane. The lane closure is necessary to allow Ameren Illinois to install a natural gas line. Significant traffic delays are anticipated and IDOT encouraged motorists to consider alternate routes.
Also, lane closures are planned along Interstate 64 between Illinois 4 and Illinois 158.
Work is planned to paint the steel girders of the new Rieder Road Bridge over I-64, IDOT said.
Westbound lane closures and work is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. May 19, and be completed by 6 a.m. May 22, weather permitting.
