WWII had just begun when Scott Field turned 25

Even though it was six months after the entry of the U.S. into World War II, Scott Field (today’s Scott Air Force Base) wasn’t about to let its 25th anniversary go by without a celebration.
On Sunday May 24, 1942, the base threw open the gates to visitors for the day. At the time, Scott was home to the renowned Scott radio school, which trained thousands of servicemen in all aspects of radio communication. Besides having a general open house, the base scheduled relays featuring “former college stars,” a formal guard mount, baseball games, fencing exhibition, band concert and retreat parade.
Scott Air Force Base was founded in 1917 and is celebrating its centennial this year with, among other things, an open house June 10-11 featuring displays and an air show including the USAF Thunderbirds.
75 years ago May 21, 1942
When you see an influx of bicycle riders in O’Fallon next Sunday don’t be perturbed with the thought they may be enemy carriers as they will be a group of cycling enthusiasts of the St. Louis cycling club. This club makes an annual tour to this city, leaving the Free (Douglas MacArthur) bridge in St. Louis at 9 a.m., expecting to arrive here for dinner at noon.
Due to the war and to keep the mail moving, there will be no holiday for the local post office on Memorial Day, May 30th, although it is to be observed generally in this section with the suspension of business. The Post Office Department is requesting that post offices maintain their usual Saturday schedule of hours.
50 years ago May 18, 1967
Miss Clara Bolbach, 427 North Oak Street, reports the theft of a small goat from her pen at the O’Fallon city quarry property east of town. Miss Bolbach said the goat is the pet of her foster child, Jane. This is the second goat theft she reported, the first being last October.
