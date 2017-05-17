O’Fallon soccer field work ahead of schedule

Work on the soccer fields at the Family Sports Park, part of the Destination O’Fallon economic development project, is ahead of schedule.
Mary Jeanne Hutchinson, director of parks and recreation in O’Fallon, updated the O’Fallon City Council during a slideshow Monday.
“We have had nine rain days and are still ahead of schedule,” she said about turf installation and necessary preparation work.
The fields are to be ready for summer play.
The council also approved several projects related to the soccer complex.
The council accepted a $2.6 million infrastructure bid from Byrne Jones for Phase 4A of the Family Sports Park. Of the six competitive bids, all were below the budget estimates. The early bidding resulted in a bid $750,000 under the estimate.
That included a restroom building, dumpster enclosure and additional sidewalks, as well as water services that are now deferred to a future bid package of Phase 4B.
This package also includes electrical service (exterior lighting, transformers), special construction (championship bleachers, field netting), parking lots, sidewalks, fences, retaining walls and sanitary services.
The council also amended its contract with Millennia Professional Service to include design services through Quadrant Design for a restroom storage building and optional facilities not to exceed $20,650. That will also include a dumpster enclosure and sports field dugout design costs.
The change was made after a review of state/national bid board determined the quality was not a good fit for the soccer complex.
The council also accepted a service contract for non-alcoholic beverages, awarding exclusive sales rights and select marketing benefits for five years to Pepsi Co.
Pepsi Americas had previous contracts in 2008 and 2012. The current contract expired May 14.
An estimated 400,000 people purchase soft drinks at the parks. Pepsi is expected to increase the city budget by $5,000 to $8,000. Dr. Pepper Bottling and Heartland Coca-Cola also bid on the contract.
The council was unanimous in approval, although Alderman Ross Rosenberg expressed his preference for Coca-Cola.
