O’Fallon, Shiloh students graduate from McKendree

McKendree University held its 177th commencement exercises May 13 at its Lebanon, Illinois campus for students who completed their degree requirements in December 2016, May 2017 and July 2017. Graduates at the Radcliff and Shepherdsvile, Kentucky campuses receive their diplomas June 3.
O’Fallon graduates included:
▪ Nathanial D. Akers, bachelor’s degree in business administration;
▪ Steven R. Boston, bachelor’s degree in business administration, magna cum laude;
▪ Chad A. Buss, master’s degree in business administration;
▪ Hannah E. Calvin, bachelor’s degree in social services;
▪ Diane C. Chalberg, education degree in curriculum design and instruction;
▪ Laurin K. Cummins, master’s as a nursing educator;
▪ Jill DeAnn Doyle, master’s degree in educational studies;
▪ Brittany N. Fife, bachelor’s in graphic art, cum laude;
▪ David M. Franklin, bachelor’s in psychology;
▪ Thomas W. Frost, bachelor’s in management;
▪ Sarah M. Gabriel, bachelor’s in nursing;
▪ Jeanine A. Gibson, bachelor’s in management;
▪ Chantel L. Hedeman, bachelor’s degree in accounting, magna cum laude;
▪ Alexandra C. Hookway, bachelor’s in elementary education;
▪ Deborah F. Houston, master’s in teaching;
▪ Michael J. Jackson Jr., bachelor’s in exercise science and sports performance;
▪ Jared E. Jones, bachelor’s degree in political science, magna cum laude;
▪ Nicholas R. Kerns, bachelor’s in information management;
▪ Alexander J. Kluge bachelor’s in sociology;
▪ Stephanie L. Kornett, bachelor’s degree in management, magna cum laude;
▪ Becky Jo Kramer, master’s in nursing manager;
▪ Aubrey G. Masterson, bachelor’s in biology, summa cum in laude;
▪ Douglas R. Mennerick, master’s in educational administration and leadership;
▪ Daniel T. O’Connor, bachelor’s degree in business administration;
▪ Michelle I. Olinger, bachelor’s degree in human resource management, magna cum laude;
▪ Morgan E. Phillips, bachelor’s degree in economics and finance;
▪ Christa J. Pier, bachelor’s degree in management;
▪ Yvonne C. Ping, bachelor’s degree in business administration, magna cum laude;
▪ Lauren A. Reeves, bachelor’s in speech communication, magna cum laude;
▪ Sydney M. Robinson, bachelor’s in biology;
▪ Jason Christopher Rust, master’s in educational studies;
▪ Keatyn E. Schefelker, bachelor’s nursing;
▪ Monica M. Stein, bachelor’s degree in accounting;
▪ Taylor M. Stepp, bachelor’s degree in management, summa cum laude;
▪ Jennifer M. Stroot, master’s in teaching;
▪ Emily V. Walton, bachelor’s in nursing;
▪ Kaleb D. Washington, bachelor’s in computer science;
▪ Kerry M. Willett, master’s in both nursing and business administration.
Shiloh graduates included:
▪ Andrew R. Fairchild, bachelor’s degree in management, cum laude;
▪ Jake D. Pratt, bachelor’s in athletic training, summa cum laude; and
▪ Emily Marie Smith, MAED, higher education administrative services.
The class of 2017 includes 827 graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences, School of Business, School of Education, and School of Nursing and Health Professions. They hail from 26 states and seven countries.
Founded in 1828, McKendree University is a College of Distinction, among “America’s 100 Best College Buys,” and recognized as a “Military Friendly School” by Victory Media.
Other McKendree news
Phi Eta Sigma scholarship
Phi Eta Sigma National Honor Society has announced the recipients of its 2017-2018 endowed scholarships and awards program for outstanding academic performance. Ciara Jones, of O’Fallon, will receive a $1,000 Undergraduate Award to continue her study of biopsychology at McKendree University.
Chartered in 2014, McKendree University’s chapter of Phi Eta Sigma earned Pyramid and Capstone Awards this year for demonstrating characteristics of strength, stability and long-standing tradition.
Local students inducted in Phi Kappa Phi
The following local residents recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
Ciara Jones, Courtney Jordan, Jared Jones and Kaylee Darnall, all of O’Fallon, were all was initiated at McKendree University.
These residents are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
