Endocrinologist joins HSHS Medical Group in O’Fallon

Dr. Mireille El Hayek, M.D., has joined the family of providers at HSHS Medical Group. Specializing in endocrinology, El Hayek will see patients at Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group in O’Fallon.
El Hayek earned her medical degree at St. Joseph University in Philadelphia, and completed internal medicine residencies at Hotel Dieu De France Medical Center in the country of Lebanon and St. Louis University School of Medicine. She completed an endocrinology and metabolism fellowship at St. Louis University School of Medicine.
“Dr. El Hayek is an excellent addition to our growing team of specialists in the O’Fallon area,” said Melinda Clark, chief executive officer. “We are excited to offer outstanding care for patients with diabetes in our communities.”
Dr. El Hayek is now seeing patients. To schedule an appointment with Dr. El Hayek at Joslin Diabetes Center Affiliate at HSHS Medical Group in O’Fallon, call (618) 589-9051.
Real Estate
Local Realtors attend Illinois Realtors Capitol Conference
Realtors from the metro-east participated in the Illinois Realtors Capitol Conference and Realtor Lobby Day, April 25, in Springfield.
Members and staff from the Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois, which is headquarters in Shiloh, who attended included association president Mike Gross of Strano & Associates Real Estate; association president-elect Angie Zahn of Strano & Associates Real Estate; association secretary/treasurer Judy Ross of Southern Illinois Realty LLC; immediate past president Doug Payne; Donna Baker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties; Andrey Barshay of HouseMaster Guaranteed Home Inspections; Chad Doyle of RE/MAX Preferred; Judy Doyle of RE/MAX Preferred; Cherity Freeze of Wells Fargo Home Mortgage; John Grissom of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties; Mike Shadwick of Schweiss Insurance Agency LLC; Cara Srogus of Regions Mortgage; Jody Talick of New American Funding; John Sieron of Sieron & Associates Inc.; Celeste Wheeler of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties; association CEO Deb Frazier; and government affairs director Kyle Anderson.
More than 750 Illinois Realtors (IAR) traveled to Springfield for the annual Capitol Conference to lobby state legislators on legislative and regulatory issues that affect homeowners and the real estate industry. Realtors know their local communities and the importance a strong real estate industry can have on the overall state economy.
In meetings with state legislators, Illinois Realtors discussed the IAR 2017 legislative agenda, including opposition to HB 2430 (Guzzardi), which seeks to repeal the Rent Control Preemption Act, an initiative of the realtors back in 1997 to prohibit local governments from imposing rent control measures. Rent control shrinks a property owner’s income to maintain and upgrade the property. While maintenance and property tax costs continue to rise, the owner’s revenue would be frozen. Illinois Realtors also discussed opposition to the Mandatory “Section 8” statewide requirement, as Illinois Realtors does not think that property owners should be required to sign a 12-page contract with HUD that gives HUD much of the control over the rental property, and they do not think that owners should be subjected to a mandatory inspection of the property. These issues were among the many issues that realtors discussed with legislators last month.
Leisure
Trampoline-based laser tag attraction open in Fairview Heights
Sky Zone in Fairview Heights was scheduled to open its 40,000-square-foot facility Saturday, May 13 in Fairview Heights.
The facility is the first out of the more than 170 parks in the Sky Zone system to introduce its new trampoline-based laser tag attraction, according to a news release. Sky Zone Fairview Heights also has a state-of-the-art warrior course, similar to what people see on American Ninja Warrior, two foam zone pits, a challenge zone that includes jousting pits and a slack line, in addition to classic activities such as freestyle jump, ultimate dodgeball, and SkyFit.
The Sky Zone Fairview Heights is at 10850 Lincoln Trail inside of the former Hobby Lobby.
For more information go to www.skyzone.com/fairviewheights or call 618-589-1111.
