Air Force general will be guest speaker at O’Fallon Memorial Day service

Brig. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins, director of logistics, engineering and force protection for Headquarters Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base, will be the guest speaker at this year’s Memorial Day service in O’Fallon.
The program will be held Monday, May 29 at the O’Fallon Veterans Monument, 737 East Wesley Drive, where the names of 16 newly-inscribed veterans will be introduced.
The monument is a continuous tribute to O’Fallon’s veterans with names being added twice a year. Those received between March 1 and Aug. 31 are inscribed in time for Veterans Day. Those received between Sept. 1 and Feb. 29 are be inscribed for Memorial Day. Any honorably separated veteran who has ever lived within O’Fallon Township High School District 203 or in O’Fallon Township is eligible for inscription.
Patriotic music selections will begin at approximately 11:15 a.m., and the program will commence at 11:30 a.m.
Other ceremony participants will include the O’Fallon District 90 fifth-grade music program students, St. Clare School and First Baptist Academy choruses, OTHS Air Force Junior ROTC, VFW Post 805, Miss O’Fallon Madeleine Henken, Miss Kat Rubush, and the USAF Honor Guard Rifle Team, among many others.
Veterans are encouraged to wear their medals and decorations for the day. Those attending should bring their own lawn chairs and drinks.
In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held at First Baptist Church of O’Fallon, 1111 East Highway 50.
“Please join me and hundreds of O’Fallon residents at these ceremonies and help us honor our veterans and the brave individuals that gave their lives for this country,” said O’Fallon Herb Mayor Roach.
For more information, on the service or how to get a veteran’s name inscribed on the monument, visit the website ofallonveteransmonument.org.
Other Services
A program will also be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29 at the City of O’Fallon Cemetery, located on North Oak Street. VFW Post 805 is organizing and sponsoring the program, which will include a flag presentation, a speech by Phil Goodwin, and a three-volley rifle salute.
In addition to the morning ceremonies, the Sgt. Charles A. Fricke gravesite memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at the Mount Carmel Cemetery. For further information, contact VFW Post 805 at 618-624-6575.
About Gen. Hawkins
Brig. Gen. Stacey T. Hawkins is responsible to the commander of Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base for leadership, management, and integration of total-force logistics, engineering, and force protection activities across the global mobility air forces enterprise. His directorate also provides direct support to 18th Air Force, AMC’s sole warfighting numbered air force, and the U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center, the Air Force's Center of Excellence for en route, contingency response, and partnership capacity building mission sets.
Gen. Hawkins grew up in Bastrop, La., and is a 1991 graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. He has commanded an aircraft maintenance squadron, expeditionary maintenance group, and air base wing in addition to serving as installation commander at the U.S. Air Force Academy. He also has broad experience leading combat aircraft maintenance and logistics organizations to include serving as deputy commander of an Air Force Sustainment Center air logistics complex. The general has twice served in special-duty assignments as a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard ceremonial guardsman and as maintenance officer for the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
Gen. Hawkins’ staff assignments include Pentagon tours, as an Air Force intern, in the Office of the Secretary of the Air Force for Public Affairs and in the Headquarters Air Staff Directorate for Aircraft and Munitions Maintenance. After serving as a presidentially-appointed White House Fellow at the U.S. Small Business Administration, he was named special adviser for defense policy and intelligence programs to the Vice President of the United States at the White House.
Source: U.S. Air Force
Comments