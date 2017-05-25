First Baptist Academy graduates earn $1 million in scholarships

Standing, from left, are Elizabeth Schultz, Katelyn Hull, Lauren Kinzinger, Bethany Embrich, Megan Munhofen, Ava Andrews, Josie LeQuatte and Deborah Mayfield. Sitting, front to back, are Dillon Dobbs, Christopher Knight, Jonah Walls, Colby Bassham, Parker Johnson, Parth Patel, Gabe Tinge, Paul Carter and Zach Faitz. Ryan Luster and Zach Feciuch are not pictured. Provided