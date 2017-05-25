First Baptist Academy graduates earn $1 million in scholarships

First Baptist Academy in O’Fallon graduated 19 seniors Friday, May 12.
Sixteen of those students earned either academic, provost, ROTC or merit scholarships, totaling just over $1 million, according to Josiah Munton, assistant administrator and athletic director.
Stacy Gibson, assistant administrator and teacher, said of the 19 seniors graduating, six of them scored between 30-34 on the ACT test and another seven scored between 25-29, while the remainder had scores between 20-24.
According to Gibson, the top scores were 34, 32, 31, 31, 30, 30; the next set were 28 and 26; and five scored 25. The final set was 20, 21, 21 and 24.
“Three of our students, Paul Carter, Megan Munhofen and Parker Johnson, all scored over 30 in their junior years and were recognized as 2017-2018 Illinois State Scholars by Illinois State Assistance Commission,” Gibson said.
Carter had the highest ranking at FBA with a 34 composite score this year, Gibson said.
All students are college-bound, except for one who is joining the military.
“We had two that I did not receive scores for, both of whom were new to our school this year. One is going to a four-year college this fall, and the other is enlisting in the Marines,” Gibson said.
Scholarships / post-graduation plans
▪ Bethany Embrich will attend Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville to study nursing. She has a $12,000 annual academic scholarship for four years, totaling $48,000.
▪ Lauren Kinzinger will attend Union University in Jackson, Tennesse, to study elementary education. She has an $18,000 annual provost scholarship for four years, totaling $72,000.
▪ Josie LeQuatte will attend Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to study nursing with a $14,000 annual academic scholarship for four years, totaling $56,000.
▪ Parth Patel will attend Saint Louis University in St. Louis with a $32,000 biochemistry scholarship.
▪ Megan Munhofen will attend Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, for elementary education. She earned a $25,000 annual scholarship, totaling $100,000.
▪ Katelyn Hull will attend Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana with a one-time $8,000 scholarship.
▪ Christopher Knight will attend Maryville University in St. Louis for graphic design. He was awarded a $14,000 and $1,200 scholarship, totaling $15,200.
▪ Parker Johnson will attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia with a $12,000 annual scholarship for an honors program, totaling $48,000.
▪ Dillon Dobbs will attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia with a $7,500 and $18,000 three-year scholarships for electrical engineering, totaling $84,000.
▪ Gabe Tinge will attend Maryville University in St. Louis with a $14,500 annual scholarship for graphic design, totaling $58,000.
▪ Ava Andrews will attend SIUE for interior design.
▪ Ryan Luster will attend Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to study history and earned a $19,370 scholarship.
▪ Colby Bassham will attend Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas, to study secondary education. He earned a $6,500 annual scholarship, totaling $26,000.
▪ Jonah Walls will attend Maryville University in St. Louis with a $12,000 annual scholarship, totaling $48,000.
▪ Zac Faitz will attend Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Indiana with at $14,500 annual scholarship for biochemistry, totaling $58,000.
▪ Zac Feciuch will join the U.S. Marine Corps.
▪ Kirsi Mayfield will attend SIUE.
▪ Paul Carter will attend South Carolina University in Columbia, South Carolina with a $28,000 annual scholarship in honors engineering, totaling $112,000.
▪ Elizabeth Schultz will attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia with an ROTC scholarship of $155,120 for electrical engineering.
