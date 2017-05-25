O’Fallon, Shiloh students graduate from Althoff

Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville had six students who live in O’Fallon and Shiloh graduate Sunday.
O’Fallon
▪ Zachary Guerrero will attend George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.
▪ Donovan McKnight will attend Maryville University in St. Louis to play tennis and was recognized as a state scholar by the Illinois State Assistance Commission (ISAC) for 2017-18.
▪ Margaret Reimer will attend St. Mary of The Woods College in West Terre Haute, Indiana and will play basketball.
▪ Kaitlyn Seiler will attend Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma and be on the dance team.
▪ Kennedy Sims will attend Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana
Shiloh
▪ James Townsend will attend Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana and play football.
