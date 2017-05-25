Margaret Reimer
O'Fallon Progress

May 25, 2017

O’Fallon, Shiloh students graduate from Althoff

For the Progress

Althoff Catholic High School in Belleville had six students who live in O’Fallon and Shiloh graduate Sunday.

O’Fallon

▪ Zachary Guerrero will attend George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia.

▪ Donovan McKnight will attend Maryville University in St. Louis to play tennis and was recognized as a state scholar by the Illinois State Assistance Commission (ISAC) for 2017-18.

▪ Margaret Reimer will attend St. Mary of The Woods College in West Terre Haute, Indiana and will play basketball.

▪ Kaitlyn Seiler will attend Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma and be on the dance team.

▪ Kennedy Sims will attend Indiana State University in Terre Haute, Indiana

Shiloh

▪ James Townsend will attend Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana and play football.

