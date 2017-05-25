Around Town: O’Fallon Township Youth Committee to hold fishing derby

THURSDAY, MAY 25
▪ Metro-East Pachyderm club meeting: Metro-East Pachyderm club will meeting Thursday, May 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hop House in O’Fallon. The speaker will be Andrew Esping of Americans for Prosperity, an excellent speaker who always has very interesting interpretations of what is going on in the political arena. You do not need to be a Pachyderm member to attend. All are welcome.
MONDAY, MAY 29
▪ O’Fallon City Hall will be closed, trash pick-up altered: In observance of Memorial Day, O’Fallon City Hall will be closed Monday, May 29. Regular business hours will resume Tuesday, May 30. Due to the holiday, Waste Management’s pick-up schedule will be delayed by one day the week of May 29. Monday routes will be picked up Tuesday, Tuesday routes on Wednesday, Wednesday routes on Thursday, Thursday routes on Friday, and Friday routes on Saturday.
TUESDAY, MAY 30
▪ Summer Reading registration: On May 30, register online at ofpl.info for the O’Fallon Library’s 8-week Summer Reading Program entitled, “Reading by Design.” Kids 2 years old to those going into eighth grade, along with their parents, can set goals in three basic areas: reading, learning, and community awareness. In addition there will be contests, story times, special programs (including miniature horses), children’s entertainers, crafts, weekly incentive prizes, completion prizes, and so much more. For more information and to register visit, https://ofpl.info/kids
THURSDAY, JUNE 1
▪ Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Thursday, June 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Clare School, 214 West 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. The meeting features a web video by Crista Cowan on “You’ve Received Your AncestryDNA Results. Now What?” Additional information is available on the society’s website, www.stclair-ilgs.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
▪ Youth Fishing Derby: The O’Fallon Township Youth Committee will hold its 27th annual Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 3 at O’Fallon Sportsmen’s Lake, 1024 Scott-Troy Road. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Fishing will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with awards to follow. The derby is for children ages 14 and under. Bait is provided. Bring your own pole. Lunch will be available at a small cost.
▪ Gardens in Bloom Garden Tour: Are you looking for ideas to refresh your yard or brighten your landscaping? Do you enjoy visiting with other gardeners and sharing ideas? The Annual Gardens in Bloom Garden Tour will feature six beautiful, residential gardens in Belleville on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Garden Tour, sponsored by University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners, benefits the St. Clair County Extension & Education Foundation. A plant sale and raffle will also be held in conjunction with the garden tour at the Zion Lutheran Church, 1810 McClintock Ave. Raffle drawing will occur at 2 p.m. You need not be present to win. The gardens may be toured at the leisure of the ticket holders. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 the day of the tour; children 10 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the following locations: Sandy’s Back Porch, Belleville; Effinger Garden Center, Belleville and Swansea; Creative Landscapes Garden Center, Fairview Heights; Terry’s Home & Garden Center, Centreville; Ace Hardware, O’Fallon; Dintelmann Nursery & Garden Center, Belleville; Eckert’s, Belleville; Hometown Ace Hardware, West Main St., Belleville; Star Florist & Greenhouses, Belleville; University of Illinois Extension offices, 901 Illinois Avenue, Waterloo and 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Collinsville. For more information, contact the University of Illinois Extension office at (618) 939-3434.
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The O’Fallon Garden Club will meet on Tuesday, June 6 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m., with refreshments being served. The meeting starts at 6:30. The program will be “Freezing Vegetables,” with Carol Schitt. This event is free and is open to the public at no cost. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find the O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook. Dues are currently due. Membership in the club is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. The club will have a work days Mondays and Thursdays at the Community Garden from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring you gloves. Raised garden beds are still available cost is $40 a year, dirt and water provided. You can send Donna Short an email to gardenbeds@sbglobal.net. A bed will be assigned to you. Parks and Recreation will handle the fee. Call 618-624-0139 for more information. The club will be planting pumpkins and gourds at Taylor Road on June 3.
▪ Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St. in Shiloh. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
