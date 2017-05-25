Memorial dedication held in Shiloh for Revolutionary War soldier

A ceremony was held on May 20 to dedicate of the memorial cenotaph Shiloh Valley Cemetery to Revolutionary War soldier Pvt. Larkin Rutherford.
Rutherford served three years in Lt. Col. George Rogers Clark’s Illinois Regiment, which campaigned through the Northwest Territory, capturing Cahokia and Kaskaskia in Illinois and Vincennes, Ind., from British commander Lt. Gov. Henry Hamilton.
“He was a large man of athletic frame and was bold and fearless,” Prof. W. C. Walton wrote about Rutherford in “A Brief History of St. Clair County, Illinois.”
Thomas Marshall Schwarztrauber, vice president of the O’Fallon Historical Society, served as the master of ceremonies to honor Rutherford, who moved to the Shiloh area around 1800 and is one of six Revolutionary War patriots buried in Shiloh Valley Cemetery.
The marker was provided through donations to the O’Fallon Historical Society’s cemetery fund.
The ceremony opened with greetings from Pat Hicks, regent of Belleville Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).
Invocation and benediction was given by Pastor Ken Hutchens of Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Presentation of the colors was done by the Gen. George Rogers Clark and the Lewis and Clark chapters of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR).
Pledge of Allegiance was led by Boy Scout Troop 46 of O’Fallon.
A musket salute was done by the Long Knives Chapter of SAR, and Taps was played by Al Scrivner of Boy Scout Troop 46.
After the ceremony, a reception was given across the street at the Shiloh Methodist Church Hall, hosted by the DAR.
American Patriot burials in Shiloh Valley Cemetery
▪ Larkin Rutherford, Dec. 16, 1813
▪ John Thomas Jr., July 29, 1819
▪ Joseph Ogle, Feb. 24, 1821
▪ William “Turkey Hill” Scott, Jan. 1, 1828
▪ Eleazer Allyn, May 29, 1828
▪ Risdon Moore, June, 10 1828
