O’Fallon teen earns Girl Scouting’s highest honor

Saran Khalid from O’Fallon has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can receive.
For her Girl Scout Gold Award project, called “Domestic/Elder Violence Community Awareness,” Saran wanted to increase awareness about domestic violence. According to Saran, her mother works at a violence prevention center and she herself had volunteered at the center throughout high school.
To complete her project, Saran design and delivered domestic violence prevention presentations as well as collected hygiene items that families living in the violence prevention center could use. She also constructed hand-painted shelves that the center uses for storing child car seats.
“I learned about elder care, which I did not recognize was something that happened in our society,” Saran said of what she learned by completing her Girl Scout Gold Award project. “Also from my research, I learned about the different forms of abuse, like financial and physical. I also gained self-confidence through giving my domestic/elder violence presentations,” Saran added.
Saran is the daughter of Badia Khalid-Manning and Tim Manning. She will graduate from O’Fallon Township High School in 2017 and has been a Girl Scout for nine years.
The Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a Girl Scout can earn, recognizes a Girl Scout's commitment to excellence as she develops skills and values to meet present and future challenges in her life. To earn the Girl Scout Gold Award, a Girl Scout Senior or Girl Scout Ambassador must design and carry out a project that fulfills a need within a girl’s community, creates change, and is sustainable. The project must be completed with a suggested minimum of 80 hours of work. Only about 5 percent of eligible girls earn the prestigious Gold Award.
