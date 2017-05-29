Jasmine Claros of O’Fallon won a Midwest Salute to the Arts Festival Committee 2-D Award for her digital drawing, “Wow, Lynn, You Did It Again.”
May 29, 2017

O'Fallon women win awards at SWIC art show

Two O’Fallon women won awards at this year’s the 2017 Southwestern Illinois College Student Art Show.

Jasmine Claros of O’Fallon won a $50 Midwest Salute to the Arts Festival Committee 2-D Award. Claros received the awards for her digital drawing, “Wow, Lynn, You Did It Again.”

Veronica Rhodes of O’Fallon won a SWIC Full-Time Art Faculty Award. Rhodes received the award for a silver gelatin print, titled “Deracinate.”

Claros and Rhodes both received their awards at the show’s opening reception.

The annual exhibit is held at the William and Florence Schmidt Art Center, located at the SWIC Belleville Campus, and features work from students at all three college campuses. This year, 93 pieces were submitted and 80 pieces were accepted for the show. Twenty-four pieces received awards.

