Around Town: Tour area gardens on Saturday

THURSDAY, JUNE 1
▪ Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Thursday, June 1 from 3 to 7 p.m. at St. Clare School, 214 West 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
▪ St. Clair County Genealogical Society meeting: The St. Clair County Genealogical Society will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 1 at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, 226 N. Church St. in Belleville. The meeting features a web video by Crista Cowan on “You’ve Received Your AncestryDNA Results. Now What?” Additional information is available on the society’s website, www.stclair-ilgs.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 3
▪ Youth Fishing Derby: The O’Fallon Township Youth Committee will hold its 27th annual Fishing Derby on Saturday, June 3 at O’Fallon Sportsmen’s Lake, 1024 Scott-Troy Road. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Fishing will be from 9 to 11 a.m., with awards to follow. The derby is for children ages 14 and under. Bait is provided. Bring your own pole. Lunch will be available at a small cost.
▪ Gardens in Bloom Garden Tour: Are you looking for ideas to refresh your yard or brighten your landscaping? Do you enjoy visiting with other gardeners and sharing ideas? The Annual Gardens in Bloom Garden Tour will feature six beautiful, residential gardens in Belleville on Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Garden Tour, sponsored by University of Illinois Extension Master Gardeners, benefits the St. Clair County Extension & Education Foundation. A plant sale and raffle will also be held in conjunction with the garden tour at the Zion Lutheran Church, 1810 McClintock Ave. Raffle drawing will occur at 2 p.m. You need not be present to win. The gardens may be toured at the leisure of the ticket holders. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 the day of the tour; children 10 and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the following locations: Sandy’s Back Porch, Belleville; Effinger Garden Center, Belleville and Swansea; Creative Landscapes Garden Center, Fairview Heights; Terry’s Home & Garden Center, Centreville; Ace Hardware, O’Fallon; Dintelmann Nursery & Garden Center, Belleville; Eckert’s, Belleville; Hometown Ace Hardware, West Main St., Belleville; Star Florist & Greenhouses, Belleville; University of Illinois Extension offices, 901 Illinois Avenue, Waterloo and 1 Regency Plaza Drive, Suite 200, Collinsville. For more information, contact the University of Illinois Extension office at (618) 939-3434.
TUESDAY, JUNE 6
▪ O’Fallon Garden Club meeting: The O’Fallon Garden Club will meet Tuesday, June 6 at Rock Springs Park, 1428 E. 3rd St. in O’Fallon. Social hour will begin at 6 p.m., with refreshments being served. The meeting starts at 6:30. James “Scott” Moss, an instructor at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, will be ther speaker. He is the program coordinator for restoration ecology, environmental science, and stormwater management, and he leads a number of initiatives on sustainability and has been employed by the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center. All ages are welcome. You can dig deeper at ofallongardenclub.com or find the O’Fallon Garden Club on Facebook. Dues are currently due. Membership in the club is $20 for individuals and $30 for a family. The club will have a work days Mondays and Thursdays at the Community Garden from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring you gloves. Raised garden beds are still available cost is $40 a year, dirt and water provided. You can send Donna Short an email to gardenbeds@sbglobal.net. A bed will be assigned to you. Parks and Recreation will handle the fee. Call 618-624-0139 for more information. The club will be planting pumpkins and gourds at Taylor Road on June 1. (Note: this date has been changed from June 3.)
▪ Red Cross blood drive: The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive Tuesday, June 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Memorial Hospital East, 1404 Cross St. in Shiloh. Make an appointment to donate blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767.
▪ AmeriCorps applications due: Belleville AmeriCorps at Southwestern Illinois College is looking to fill numerous paid volunteer positions. This nonprofit organization is looking for school tutors to serve students in Belleville Public School Districts 118 and 175. Applications for fall 2017 are due June 6. College students, paraprofessionals, parents, grandparents and retiring teachers over 17 are encouraged to apply. Earn a monthly stipend as well as education awards. Gain experience needed for careers in education, nonprofit management, volunteer coordination, social work, psychology, counseling and more. Members over 55 can earn education awards for their children or grandchildren. Volunteers receive a monthly stipend for living and the chance for an education award to apply toward college tuition (past, present or future). For more information or an online application, visit swic.edu/americorps. You can also call 618-235-2700, ext. 5711 or email americorps@swic.edu.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7
▪ O’Fallon Senior Citizen’s Club: The O’Fallon Senior Citizen’s Club will meet June 7 at 6:30 p.m. at the Township Building, located at 801 E. State St. The meeting will consist of club business, white elephant bingo, and snacks to eat. Picnic dinner tickets are now on sale. For details, contact the O’Fallon Township Office at 632-3517.
FRIDAY, JUNE 9
▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee ticket deadline: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at the township building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Tickets can be purchased at the township office. Deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, June 9.
▪ Quilt Show: Heart’s N Hands quilt guild will present its “Quilts from the Heart” Quilt Show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at Whiteside Middle School, 111 Warrior Way (off of Lebanon Avenue). Admission is $5. More than 250 quilts on display. For more information, visit heartsnhandsquilt.org/quiltshow.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
▪ Fundraiser for Lesa Van Hoose: A social event of food, drink, music, silent auction and Las Vegas-type games is scheduled to support the enormous expense on top of the devastating diagnosis for Lesa Van Hoose. The event begins at 7 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the American Legion, 109 N. Penn in O’Fallon. There will be table games, gift-basket raffles and a silent auction. Your ticket price includes 1000 worth of playing chips, as well as free beer and soda, and an appetizer buffet. Tickets are $30 ea or $50 for a couple. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at paypal.me/LVanHoose. For more information, contact Stacey at 618-610-3447 or Trish at 618-772-5641. Lesa grew up in O’Fallon and is the daughter of Ralph and Darlene (Zotz) Schulte. Ralph served in Vietnam in 1965-66 and was exposed to Agent Orange. He died in 2004 of stem-cell lymphoma as a result.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
▪ Brass band concert: Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass will be appearing in the Faith Concert Series at Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.
The group presents a wide variety of music with a contemporary flair. The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards. These instruments blend together to create a time of innovative worship that will be enjoyed by all generations. The King’s Brass, formed three decades ago, is comprised of professional musicians from across the country, who desire to use the instruments they love to lead others in praise and worship. Based out of Fort Wayne, Ind., the group plays over 120 concerts per year from coast to coast as well as international destinations.
There will be a freewill offering to help cover expenses and a dessert reception following the concert. For further information, contact Faith Lutheran at 618-632-5562 or www.faith-online.org.
