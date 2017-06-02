Madison Dalonzo was a force for OTHS girls lacrosse team this year

With a split of two state tournament games, the OTHS girls lacrosse team completed their 2017 season campaign 10-6-1, an improvement of one game from the previous year. On the surface, the improvement might appear a modest one. However, with a roster that relied on an influx of talented underclassmen, the Lady Panthers final record holds promise for the future. One of the most productive newcomers during the season was freshman Madison Dalonzo — the final Athlete of the Week for the 2016-17 high school sports calendar.
Dalonzo was a force for the Panther attack virtually from the start of the season, demonstrating an understanding of the game and the athletic ability to produce positive results both offensively and defensively. One of O’Fallon’s top scorers and assist leaders as the season progressed, the talented freshman, the daughter of Bill and Kathy Dalonzo, was inserted in the varsity line-up and didn’t miss a beat, leading O’Fallon to victory with consistent contributions.
“Maddy showed a lot of potential in our pre-season practices and carried her excellent play into the regular season,” said OTHS head coach Rob Garrison. “Not only was she able to supply an additional scorer on attack but she also was super in draw situations as well as spotting teammates and producing assists. Her overall effort was exceptional whether in practices or in games. She definitely made us a better team and would look forward to watching her development as a premier player over the next several years.”
“I began playing lacrosse in the fourth grade for the Styx program,” Dalonzo said. “The sports has stuck with me ever since. I really enjoy the fast pace, the intensity, and the camaraderie of our team. My coaches and my teammates help motivate me each and every day. Without them, my first year playing for OTHS would not have been as successful or enjoyable.
“Being involved in athletics has brought out my competitive side,” the freshman standout added. “It has taught me to be my best self all around.”
