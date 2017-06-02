Join PSOP for its annual Shiloh Senior Picnic

Programs and Services for Older Persons will host its annual Shiloh Senior Picnic with food, fun and friends.
The event will be held Wednesday, June 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Shiloh Senior Center, 7 Park Drive. This event is co-sponsored by the Village of Shiloh and PSOP.
This event is open to the public and many activities are free. Lunch will consist of a hamburger or hot dog, coleslaw, chips and ice cream and will cost $5 per person. No reservations are needed.
For more information, contact PSOP at 618-234-4410.
