Former Shiloh police chief will serve on Planning Commission

Recently retired Shiloh Police Chief Jim Stover has decided to stay busy by accepting an invitation from Shiloh Mayor Jim Vernier to serve on the Shiloh Planning Commission as long-time veteran commission member BJ Berger steps down after 15 years. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com