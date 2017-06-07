Chickens will be allowed in Shiloh

Let the coops start coming.
Shiloh village trustees unanimously passed measure at Monday night’s board meeting to allow chickens in village limits.
Residents of single-family housing will be allowed to keep up to six chickens, if the property is less than one acre, and no more than 12 chickens if the property is over one acre.
The ordinance does not have any permit requirements, but it does prohibit roosters.
Other business
▪ The board moved back to committee for further discussion implementation of reverse 911 system for a public safety, weather and emergency items.
▪ The board voted to close a public parking space on the northwest corner at the intersection of Main Street at West Julie Street. in the interest of public safety. Vehicles parked there obstruct Bi-State bus drivers’ ability to see passengers at the bus stop. Closing the space will also allow school crossing guards better lines of sight.
▪ Police officer staffing of one additional officer was approved.
▪ A supplemental resolution for the 2017 Motor Fuel Tax maintenance program using $100,000 MFT funds for additional road maintenance work, such as oil and chip and fog sealing, was passed.
▪ Engineering agreement with Thouvenot, Wade and Moerchen (TWM) to provide bid documents for roadway improvement projects, not to exceed $9,850 using general funds, was passed.
▪ Smoke testing and CCTV of Maple Street sewer mains, not to exceed $34,334 using sewer funds, was approved.
▪ The spending limit was increased for department heads from $5,000 to $7,500. The limit hasn’t been changed in 25 years. The state law puts the limit at $20,000 before a project or purchase must be competitively bid. All other purchase must be authorized administratively through Marquart.
▪ Yorktown Golf Course manager Scott Barkhaus’ yearly contract was renewed for $99,700.
▪ Amendment to municipal code was passed to decrease the length of time property owners have to abate a nuisance on their property. Previously, owners were permitted to have an unsightly yard or premises where there is an accumulation or deposit of waste, earth, unlicensed and inoperable equipment, junk, vehicles or otherwise had an excess of 60 days; now that’s changed from unsightly yard and earth or waste accumulation to an excess of 15 days. The accumulation of junk, vehicles, unlicensed and inoperable equipment will change from 60 to seven days.
▪ A personnel manual update was approved for the purpose of uniformity of allowable vacation hours correlated with those employed 15 or more years, and all overtime compensation must be used within 30 days of accrual.
▪ Cell tower modification request was OK’d for a T-Mobile collocation upgrade (radio swaps) at 1 Hill St. to improve wireless communication services.
▪ Annexations, at the request of property owner, of 2332, 2333 and 2334 Richland Prairie Blvd. were approved.
▪ A solicitor’s application renewal for Emmett Talkington, representing Edward Jones, was approved.
▪ The annual funding for the Programs and Services for Older Persons activities program at the Shiloh Senior Center passed. Funding is not to exceed $20,000, using park funds. The amount is the same as 2016.
▪ Staff was authorized go out for bid on Community Park/Municipal Building parking lot improvements, once the design is complete. Design is not to exceed $10,500. Park park and/or Tax Increment Finance B funds will be used to pay for designs.
▪ A low bid of $33,584 by Calhoun Construction was approved to create three new 14-foot by 14-foot concrete pads and shelters. A $30,000 grant from St. Clair County Parks Grant Commission will help fund the project, with the village chipping in and $3,584.
▪ A demolition bid for 316 S. Main St. and 209 Kay St. for $19,300, made by S. Shafer Excavating. Funding will come from TIF B funds.
▪ A change order to upgrade drainage structure size along Three Springs Lake Trail was approved for $64,424 using TIF A funds. Christ Brothers Asphalt is the contractor.
