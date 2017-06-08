Around Town: Lutheran church to host brass band concert

FRIDAY, JUNE 9
▪ O’Fallon Township Senior Committee ticket deadline: The O’Fallon Township Senior Committee will meet for dinner and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15 at the township building, 801 E. State St. in O’Fallon. The event is for O’Fallon Township residents only. Cost is $3. Tickets can be purchased at the township office. Deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, June 9.
▪ Quilt Show: Hearts ‘n’ Hands quilt guild will present its “Quilts from the Heart” quilt show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 10 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11 at Whiteside Middle School, 111 Warrior Way (off of Lebanon Avenue). Admission is $5. More than 250 quilts on display. For more information, visit heartsnhandsquilt.org/quiltshow.
SATURDAY, JUNE 10
▪ Fundraiser for Lesa Van Hoose: A social event of food, drink, music, silent auction and Las Vegas-type games is scheduled to support the enormous expense on top of the devastating diagnosis for Lesa Van Hoose. The event begins at 7 p.m. and lasts until 11 p.m. Saturday, June 10 at the American Legion, 109 N. Penn in O’Fallon. There will be table games, gift-basket raffles and a silent auction. Your ticket price includes 1000 worth of playing chips, as well as free beer and soda, and an appetizer buffet. Tickets are $30 ea or $50 for a couple. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at paypal.me/LVanHoose. For more information, contact Stacey at 618-610-3447 or Trish at 618-772-5641. Lesa grew up in O’Fallon and is the daughter of Ralph and Darlene (Zotz) Schulte. Ralph served in Vietnam in 1965-66 and was exposed to Agent Orange. He died in 2004 of stem-cell lymphoma as a result.
▪ Township rummage sale: O’Fallon Township will hold its monthly rummage sale at the Township Building, 801 E. State St in O’Fallon, from 7 a.m. till noon Saturday, June 10. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing, plus household items, will be available at the rummage sale.
THURSDAY, JUNE 15
▪ Brass band concert: Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass will be appearing in the Faith Concert Series at Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.
The group presents a wide variety of music with a contemporary flair. The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards. These instruments blend together to create a time of innovative worship that will be enjoyed by all generations. The King’s Brass, formed three decades ago, is comprised of professional musicians from across the country, who desire to use the instruments they love to lead others in praise and worship. Based out of Fort Wayne, Ind., the group plays over 120 concerts per year from coast to coast as well as international destinations.
There will be a freewill offering to help cover expenses and a dessert reception following the concert. For further information, contact Faith Lutheran at 618-632-5562 or www.faith-online.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
▪ “Super Hero” 5K: Shiloh Boy Scout Troop 40 will hold a “Super Hero” 5K and one-mile fun run at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at Klucker Hall Pavilion, 14 Park Drive in Shiloh. Register online at itsyourrace.com. Registration is $30. There are discounts for families, Road Warriors and Belleville Running Club members. There will be age group medals and special category trophies. Pancakes will be served after the race. Packet pick-up will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13 at Klucker Hall and the morning of the race, from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m., at the pavilion. If the run is canceled due to weather, there will be no refunds. For more information, call Tammy at 618-980-1006.
▪ Kiwanis Red Cross blood drive: The O’Fallon Kiwanis Club will hold a Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the O’Fallon Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills road. Call Peg Barrow at 618-632-1953 to schedule your appointment.
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
▪ YMCA blood drive: A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the YMCA located at 284 N. Seven Hills Road in O’Fallon. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule your appointment or search online for sponsor code:YMCAofallon. All campers who recruit a blood donor will receive a thank you gift from the Red Cross.
