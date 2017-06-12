O’Fallon student a top grad from SWIC high school equivalency program

Jamie McArthur, of O’Fallon, was one of the Top 10 Percent Tuition Scholarship recipients recognized at the Southwestern Illinois College 2017 High School Equivalency Certification Ceremony in Belleville.
This distinguished group of students achieved test scores that made them eligible for the scholarship that pays SWIC tuition for up to six semesters of study. They join the 40-plus percent of SWIC high school equivalency certificate recipients who continue studies at the college at some point in their lives after earning their certificate.
Approximately 190 individuals earned their high school equivalency certificates since May 2016 at SWIC.
SWIC Adult Education offers day and evening high school equivalency preparation courses throughout the college district.
New classes scheduled
If you left high school without earning a diploma and feel that now is the time to earn one, let Southwestern Illinois College help you get ready. The Adult Education and Literacy department will offer free high school equivalency preparation classes in St. Clair and Madison counties in July.
Daytime classes will be meet from Monday, July 3 to Thursday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. at the following locations:
▪ SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.
▪ SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road
▪ East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.
An accelerated class will be offered from 1-2:50 p.m. at the Belleville Campus.
Evening classes will be meet from Wednesday, July 5 to Thursday, Aug. 8 from 5-8:40 p.m. at the following locations:
▪ SWIC Belleville Campus, 2500 Carlyle Ave.
▪ SWIC Sam Wolf Granite City Campus, 4950 Maryville Road
▪ East St. Louis Community College Center, 601 James R. Thompson Blvd.
The first night of evening classes will be held Wednesday, July 5 because of the Independence Day holiday. Classes the remainder of the session will be meet Tuesday and Thursday evenings.
A mandatory preregistration and orientation session is required.
Learn more about upcoming classes and schedule a preregistration appointment by calling 618-235-2700, ext. 5525, or toll free in Illinois at 866-942-SWIC (7942), ext. 5525.
