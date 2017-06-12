College News: O’Fallon, Shiloh students makes dean’s list at SIUE, MIZZOU

University of Alabama
O’Fallon student inducted into Phi Beta Kappa
Michelle Weyhaupt, of O’Fallon, has been inducted into The University of Alabama’s chapter of Phi Beta Kappa. UA recently inducted 43 College of Arts and Sciences students into its chapter of Phi Beta Kappa.
Founded Dec. 5, 1776, The Phi Beta Kappa Society is the nation’s most prestigious academic honor society. It has chapters at 286 colleges and universities in the United States, 50 alumni associations, and more than half a million members worldwide. Noteworthy members include 17 U.S. presidents, 39 justices of the Supreme Court of the United States and more than 130 Nobel Laureates.
The mission of The Phi Beta Kappa Society is to champion education in the liberal arts and sciences, foster freedom of thought, and recognize academic excellence. UA’s chapter was founded in 1851.
Students are elected to membership on the basis of outstanding academic achievement in the liberal arts and sciences.
The University of Alabama, the state’s oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education. UA is dedicated to achieving excellence in scholarship, collaboration and intellectual engagement; providing public outreach and service to the state of Alabama and the nation; and nurturing a campus environment that fosters collegiality, respect and inclusivity.
University of Evansville
O’Fallon student named to dean’s list, graduates
Lauren Crane of O’Fallon has graduated from the University of Evansville with the degree of bachelor of science and associate of science in physical therapist assistance. Crane, majoring in exercise science and physical therapist assistance, graduated during UE’s 159th Commencement, held Saturday, May 6, at the Ford Center in downtown Evansville, Ind.
Crane also achieved a place on the University of Evansville dean’s list for academic achievements during the spring semester 2017. Crane is majoring in exercise science. To make the dean’s list, a student at UE must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
Clark Atlanta University
O’Fallon student inducted in Phi Kappa Phi
Tyra Russell of O’Fallon initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at Clark Atlanta University.
Russell was among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 300 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service.”
University of Kansas
Two O’Fallon students graduate from KU
The names of nearly 5,000 candidates for degree from the University of Kansas this spring — representing 96 Kansas counties, 48 states and territories, and 51 countries — have been announced by the university registrar. Degrees are officially conferred in June. Laura Gentry of O’Fallon earned a bachelor of science in education. Martha Terhaar of O’Fallon earned a bachelor of arts in applied behavioral science and had a speech-language-hearing minor.
Belmont University
Local students make dean’s list
Madison Hays of O’Fallon and Andrea Sutherlin of Shiloh were named to the dean’s list at Belmont University, located in Nashville, Tennesse, for the spring 2017 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C. Approximately 30 percent of Belmont’s 7,700 students qualified for the spring 2017 dean’s list.
McKendree University
Honor society inducts new members from O’Fallon
Chapter 292 of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest, largest and most selective all-discipline honor society, congratulated the following local residents at a ceremony held during McKendree University’s fourth annual Academic Excellence Celebration on April 27:
▪ Kaylee Darnall, a senior from O’Fallon;
▪ Ciara Jones, a junior from O’Fallon;
▪ Jared Jones, a senior from O’Fallon;
▪ Courtney Jordan, a senior from O’Fallon;
▪ James Osborne, a graduate student from O’Fallon; and
▪ Jeffrey Runswick, a senior from O’Fallon.
Southeast Missouri
Local students make dean’s list
The following students have been named to the spring 2017 dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University:
▪ Adam Biehn of O’Fallon
▪ Alexa Braswell of O’Fallon
▪ Kristina Dodge of O’Fallon
▪ Hannah Gass of Shiloh
▪ Andrea George of O’Fallon
▪ Kayla-Marie Hosier of O’Fallon
▪ Sarah Lenzie of O’Fallon
▪ Andrea Piper of O’Fallon
▪ Lars Reynolds of O’Fallon
▪ Shea Schultz of Shiloh
▪ Adam Sprague of O’Fallon
▪ Jennifer Vance of O’Fallon
▪ Shannon Wallace of O’Fallon
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
Olivet Nazarene University
O’Fallon students make dean’s list
Olivia Parks and Brianna Skelton, both of O’Fallon, were named to the dean’s list during the spring 2017 semester at Olivet Nazarene University. To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.0 grading scale. Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university with its main campus in Bourbonnais, Ill., 50 miles south of Chicago.
Troy University
O’Fallon student graduates
Joseph Moore of O’Fallon graduated from Troy University during Term 3 of the 2016/2017 academic year. Term 3 includes students at Troy’s campuses in Dothan, Phenix City and Montgomery, Ala., along with teaching sites outside of Alabama and online. Troy University is a public, historic, international university with more than 145,000 alumni.
SIUE
Dean’s list announced for spring
Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has announced the names of students qualifying for the Dean’s List for spring 2017. To qualify, a student must maintain a grade-point average of 3.5 or better and have 12 hours calculated (B is equivalent to 3.0; A to 4.0).
Scott AFB: Christopher Francis Kelly and Caitlin Alexandra Lally.
Shiloh: David Stephen Gallaher, Sabrina Blake Harbison and Kaitlynne Erin McNutt.
O’Fallon: Taylor Marie Aarns, Rhiannon Amato, Shannon Marie Arbogast, Aaron John Bandy, Eric C. Banker, Taylor Danielle Barnouski, Rebekah Renee Bartholomew, Haley Erin Berg, Samuel James Bohnenstiehl, David J. Bridgeman, Lainey Jean Brown, Kelly Ruth Buch, Christopher Anthony Carducci, Kaitlin Marie Carpenter, Lindsay Merle Castillo, Jun Hae Choe, Jason Alexander Couch, Shannon B. Cronin, Taylor Lynn Dichsen, Jonathan Charles Doucette, Madalyn Alexus Douglass, Brionna L. Hambright, Justin Haque, Alexis Paige Hardy, Jordan Brianna Harting, Colten Dane Hood, Brandy L. Hudgins, Courtney Leigh Jarrell, Quentin Meade Kieser, Jacob Dominic Lesinski, Bethany Jane Lunn, Natalie Renee Lyon, Dylan James Madden, Mallory Elaine Mazanek, Morgan Allison McClain, Caitlin McFalls, Scott McLean, Rachel Ann Mertens, Andy Michael Moreland, Alicia Mari Munoz-Cook, Augustus Ahtid Phelps, Aaron Lee Pierce, Lyric Rianna Pryor, Ian Gary Raska, Logan Hope Richardson, Catherine Lee Sanden, Crisselle Tajan Santiago, Shannon Laura Schenk, Jared Wayne Schiefer, Cathryn Nicole Scrivner, Angela Lynn Senne, Keri Susanne Teague, Jeffrey Scott Telford, Adam Eugene Trelow, Avery Alexander Vincent, Jason Scott Votrain, Janki R. Vyas, Melody Kalyn Warfield, Miwako Yamaguchi Lopez, Kourtney Tamika Young and Nour Alesami Zamel.
MIZZOU
Dean’s list announced
Many local students made the dean’s list at the University of Missouri at Columbia.
O’Fallon: Sarah Jane Bradley, a senior, Human Environment Science; Megan Elizabeth Delia, a senior in nursing; Stuart Paul Goodwin, a senior in journalism; Amira C. Harmon, a junior in arts and science; Madison Grace Harris, a sophomore in arts and science; Zachary Joseph Hess, a sophomore in engineering; Emily K Holder, a sophomore in nursing; Paris Monique Johnson, a junior in agriculture-food and natural resources; Stephanie Anne Kalteis, a freshman in nursing; Conor Richard John Matson, a sophomore, in arts and science; Hallee Lanae Mitchell, a senior in human environment science; Hannah Mae Nabb, a sophomore in arts and science; Justin Michael Sheppard, a senior in engineering; Kaitlin Renee Sheppard, a freshman in human environment science; James Shepherd Speight, a junior in business; Katherine Grace Stater, a sophomore in journalism; Whitney Catherine Weiss, a sophomore in arts and science; Jonathon Davis White, a senior in health professions; Abigail Jean Wicklein, a sophomore in health professions.
Shiloh: Taylor Michelle Brodie, a senior in journalism. Emily D Reuther, sophomore in arts and science
University of Arkansas at Little Rock
O’Fallon student makes dean’s list
Quin Wilkes of O’Fallon was named to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock dean’s list for the spring 2017 semester.
Students who have had superior academic performance in a semester are recognized when the following qualifications are met: at least nine credit hours with a grade of A, B, C, or credit; at least a 3.5 GPA for the semester; no D, F, I, or “no credit” grades on the semester grade report.
