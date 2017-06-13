Get rid of old paint, chemicals, etc., at hazardous waste collection

The St. Clair County Health Department will be hosting a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, June 17 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Melvin Price Memorial Park, 1500 Caseyville Ave. in Swansea. This free event is open to all Illinois residents.
“I encourage all of our residents who have household hazardous waste to attend this event and let the St. Clair County Health Department help recycle or dispose of the waste safety,” said O’Fallon Mayor Herb Roach.
Participants may have to wait in their car for 10 to 40 minutes before dropping off their waste, no walk-ins will be allowed.
For more information about this event, or if you have questions about an item, contact the St. Clair County Health Department Pollution Prevention Office at 618-233-7769 or the village of Swansea at 618-234-0044.
What you can pitch
Household hazardous wastes eligible to be recycled or disposed of at this event include:
▪ Aerosol paints
▪ Antifreeze
▪ Hobby chemicals
▪ Cleaning solvents
▪ Mercury-containing items
▪ Oil-base paints
▪ Paint thinners
▪ Pesticides
▪ Old medicines and pharmaceuticals
▪ Household batteries
▪ Automotive batteries
▪ Household cleaning products
▪ Lawn fertilizers and chemicals
▪ Drain cleaners
▪ Motor oil
▪ Florescent light bulbs
▪ Gasoline
▪ Herbicides and insecticides
What you cannot
Household hazardous wastes not eligible to be recycled or disposed of at this event include:
▪ Latex paint
▪ Used tires
▪ Agricultural wastes
▪ Business wastes
▪ Explosives or fireworks
▪ Smoke detectors
▪ Farm machinery oil
▪ Medical wastes
Comments