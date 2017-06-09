O’Fallon city administrator attends security forum at Air War College

O’Fallon City Administrator Walter Denton recently attended the 64th Annual National Security Forum at the Air War College at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery, Ala. Each year, the Air War College (AWC) hosts the National Security Forum (NSF) with the purpose of exposing influential citizens to senior U.S. and international officers and civilian equivalents in order to engage each other’s ideas and perspectives on Air Force, national, and international security issues. Provided