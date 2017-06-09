facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:52 Shiloh resident, Triad students help homeless families in Belleville Pause 1:08 Shiloh zoning board loses member, gains one 2:31 Mail-in ballots change tie to one-vote lead in O'Fallon alderman race 2:57 St. Elizabeth’s Hospital partners with O’Fallon to enhance park system 1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa 1:19 Ameren crews repair natural gas line under North Green Mount Road 2:58 Welcome to kindergarten, welcome back O'Fallon students 1:23 New O'Fallon junior high assistant principal talks experience in education 2:12 Dual business brings a lot of 'dough' to O'Fallon 1:18 New Rec Plex brings exclusive elements to O'Fallon facility Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Sutton Sauer, a Shiloh resident, teaches sixth graders at Triad Middle School in St. Jacob, IL., and spent many Saturdays from January to April at St. Matthew United Church of Christ in Belleville volunteering and serving homeless people and their families. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com

Sutton Sauer, a Shiloh resident, teaches sixth graders at Triad Middle School in St. Jacob, IL., and spent many Saturdays from January to April at St. Matthew United Church of Christ in Belleville volunteering and serving homeless people and their families. Robyn Kirsch rkirsch@bnd.com