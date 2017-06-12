Gander Mountain CEO tweets he wants to keep O’Fallon store open

New Twitters post from Gander Mountain CEO Marcus Lemonis have added another layer of confusion to the future of the hunting and outdoors store’s O’Fallon location.
On June 2, Lemonis tweeted the following about the O’Fallon store: “I want it but need more land.”
In a back-and-forth, one of Lemonis’ Twitter followers suggested a 28-acres field across that road that is for sale. The ground is listed by NAI DESCO for $5 per square foot and is in a tax increment finance (TIF) district.
Lemonis responded to the suggestion, tweeting: “That’s the plan. The current landlord is trying to be helpful.”
However, attempts to reach out to Lemonis and company representatives for clarification went unanswered.
A 61,000-square-foot Gander Mountain store opened on Central Park Drive in O’Fallon in May 2015, becoming the company’s first store in the metro-east.
Gander Mountain was acquired by Camping World Holdings Inc., in May, after it filed for bankruptcy in March.
Shortly after the takeover, liquidation sales began happening at all 126 Gander Mountain locations nationwide, including O’Fallon, which still has signs posted proclaiming, “Going out of business,” “Store closing” and “Everything must go.”
Lemonis has been using social media to announce the chain’s plans for various stores around the country. In a live online Periscope video, he said previously that he planned to keep open at least 70 stores around the country. The company, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, had 152 stores in 26 states.
Last month, Lemonis tweeted that the Peoria, Marion and Springfield locations will stay open in Illinois, as well as a Chesterfield store in Missouri. However, he did not mention the O’Fallon store at all, leaving open the question as to whether or not the store would be marked for closure or if it would remain open. A company spokesman, at that time, said to watch Lemonis’ Twitter account for updates.
