Business Briefs: HSHS Medical Group welcomes new nurse practitioner

Health
HSHS Medical Group welcomes new nurse practitioner
Nurse practitioner Sarah Poirot, FNP-C, has joined HSHS Medical Group. Poirot joins Dr. Ahmed Radwan, M.D., and Amy Buck, C-FNP, at HSHS Medical Group Family & Sports Medicine at 670 Pierce Boulevard in O’Fallon.
Poirot completed a bachelor’s degree in nursing at McKendree University and a master’s degree in nursing at Maryville University in St. Louis.
The American College of Physicians acknowledges the critical role nurse practitioners (NPs) play in improving access to care. NPs and physicians have common goals of providing high-quality, patient-centered care and improving the health status of those they serve. As a primary care provider, Poirot will care for patients of all ages and offer a variety of services, including minor procedures, general wellness care, well-child exams, well-woman exams and chronic illness management.
“We are excited to have Sarah join our team in O’Fallon,” said Melinda Clark, chief executive officer. “She is a compassionate provider, dedicated to our promise of patient-first care.”
To schedule an appointment with Poirot, call 618-624-1860.
REED Eye Care Center offers digital eye exam
The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for REED Eye Care Center, 10900 Lincoln Trail in Fairview Heights, on May 23.
REED Eye Care Center has been a dream in development for Dr. Karen Reed for quite some time. In over a decade of vision care service, Dr. Reed continues to spread her mission of proper vision health, compassion and care for others through her newly opened practice.
REED Eye Care Center is has partnered with LensCrafters to provide CLARIFYE — the digital eye exam that shows you more. The CLARIFYE digital eye exam is so precise it maps the curvature of your cornea to give the doctor a digital fingerprint of your eye. This digital exam pinpoints the small changes that can occur in your eyes over time and even reveals the differences you may have between your day and night vision needs.
“Our patients love the accuracy of CLARIFYE. It allows us to provide the most accurate prescription of the patient the first time, every time,” said Dr. Reed. “At REED Eye Care Center, our mission is to help every patient see their very best.”
Contact the REED Eye Care Center at (618) 398-5005 or visit visionbyreed.com or visit lenscrafters.com online.
Dr. Chad Weber purchases Chiro-Med
The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Chiro-Med Health Care Facility, 1480 N. Green Mount Road, Ste. 300A, in O’Fallon, on May 24.
Dr. Chad Weber has been the clinic director for Chiro-Med O’Fallon since September 2013, but recently purchased the clinic in January 2017. Chiro-Med is a full service chiropractic clinic that provides chiropractic care, physical therapy, spinal decompression, and doctor monitored weight loss programs.
Dr. Weber’s personal mission is to not only help members of the O’Fallon-Shiloh community live a better quality of life by reducing pain, but to educate them on the importance of taking care of their spine for the duration of their life.
“We are taking the same approach to spinal care that dentists have used for oral care for decades, and that is prevention. If you think about it, the average person has never had their spine fully examined. When you go to the medical doctor for a physical they check every system in your body except for your spine. They never do a full spinal exam unless the patient is feeling pain,” Dr. Weber said. “The problem with this approach is that by the time that the patient is having symptoms there is usually a significant amount of spinal degeneration already occurring. The goal is to educate the patient about taking care of their spine, and to catch spinal issues before they become debilitating, and prevent the patient from doing what they want. It is important to remember that we can get knee, hip, shoulder and teeth replacements, but you only get one spine! Take care of it.”
If you have any questions about what Chiro-Med has to offer in the world of pain relief and weight loss, give them a call at 618-622-2222. Dr. Weber also offers educational presentations and lunch-and-learns to local businesses and organizations at no charge and is more than happy to help you improve the quality of life of your employees and loved ones.
Travel
Allegiant offers free services to military members, their families
Allegiant Air, MidAmerica Airport’s only passenger airline, has started a program to benefit active and retired military members.
The Allegiant Honors program, which was announced in Charlotte, is open to active duty and retired military, as well members of the National Guard, military reserve and their dependents, by giving them select free services.
In order to qualify for the program, passengers must serve in any United States branch of military service and have qualifying identification.
Free services offered include:
▪ Up to three pieces of checked baggage free. For people who are active duty, in the reserves or in the National Guard, each bag must weigh less than 100 pounds. For spouses and dependents of people in the military, or retired veterans, each bag must weigh less than 40 pounds.
▪ No charge for oversized checked baggage.
▪ One carry-on bag within Allegiant size limits.
▪ Free boarding pass printing at the airport.
▪ Free seat assignments, pending availability.
▪ Up to one pet in cabin.
▪ Active military may board with priority boarding at no charge.
Allegiant is the only passenger airline to fly out of MidAmerica Airport, which is a joint use airport along with Scott Air Force Base, the largest employer in St. Clair County.
Banking
Providence Bank announces promotion of Matt Warren
Chuck Daily, executive vice president and president of the Fairview Heights market for Providence Bank, has announced the promotion of Matt Warren to vice president/commercial banking officer for the Fairview Heights market.
Warren has over 12 years of banking experience. He joined Providence Bank in January 2016 as assistant vice president/ commercial banking officer and was promoted to vice president/commercial banking officer in May 2017. In his banking career, Warren focused on commercial lending, credit underwriting, risk and portfolio management.
Warren received his B.S. in business administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 2005 and his master’s in business administration from SIUE in 2007. He is also a 2014 graduate from the Graduate School of Banking in Colorado at the University of Colorado-Boulder.
Real Estate
Area home prices continue to climb
The good news continues in real estate sales in the metro-east. The number of homes sold in Monroe County more than doubled since March 2017, rising 67 percent in April and 32 percent compared to April of last year. Clinton County also saw a rise in homes sold over last month at a 59 percent increase since March, according to the Shiloh-based Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois.
Both Monroe and Randolph counties continued to see a rise in home sales year-to-date since 2014. Homes sales in Monroe County increased seven percent and Randolph County increased 5 percent year-to-date.
In the Midwest as a whole, existing-home sales increased 3.8 percent to an annual rate of 1.36 million in April. In fact, Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, says every major region except for the Midwest saw a retreat in existing sales in April. The median price in the Midwest was $194,500, up 7.8 percent from a year ago.
St. Clair County’s median home price is also up $3,000 since April of 2016. Home prices in St. Clair County have continued to rise since 2013.
“The steady increase in home prices in St. Clair County is just one tangible example of the value of home ownership in the area and the Midwest” said Realtor Association of Southwestern Illinois president Mike Gross.
Lawn care
Home-based business offers lawn care, landscaping
The O’Fallon-Shiloh Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Yard Master, LLC, a home-based business, on May 25.
Yard Master LLC was founded by Ben Adams in February of this year. Adams has more than 10 years of experience in lawn care and landscaping services. Ben is happy to come by and give you a free quote. Give him a call at 618-560-2836.
Yard Master mission is to provide its clients with the highest level of quality yard care. The company specializes in reviving your yard to its fullest potential and prides itself on dependability and excellent customer service.
Yard care services to include mowing and spring/fall clean-up. Yard Master also provides hardscaping services and other miscellaneous services, including pressure cleaning.
Like them on Facebook page at facebook.com/yardmasterllc or email yardmasterllc@gmail.com.
Donation
Scott Credit Union gives to Illinois Center for Autism
Employees of Scott Credit Union recently raised nearly $1,500 during a fund drive to support the Illinois Center for Autism during Autism Awareness Month.
During the fund drive, Scott Credit Union employees made a donation in order to dress down during a day at the credit union. The credit union also accepted donations from its members over a month-long effort.
The Illinois Center for Autism is a not-for-profit, community-based, mental health treatment, and educational agency dedicated to serving people with autism. Referrals are made through local school districts, hospitals, the Department of Human Services, and doctors.
The Illinois Center for Autism’s primary goal is to educate and serve children and adults with autism to achieve their highest level of independence in their home, school and community.
Locally, Scott Credit Union Community Relations Representative Cassidy Beck presented a $1,490 check to Rachel Newsome, Director of Communications/Development and Cindy Guthrie, Special Events Planner at Illinois Center for Autism.
