St. Clare Church to celebrate Corpus Christi Feast

As part of a series of events celebrating its 150th anniversary, St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church will celebrate the Feast of Corpus Christi with a Eucharistic Procession at 11:45 a.m. Sunday, June 18. All are welcome to join the procession from St. Clare Church to the St. Clare School Chapel in O’Fallon.
Catholics throughout the world have a rich tradition of celebrating the Feast of Corpus Christi — the Body and Blood of our Lord Jesus — each year with processions through the streets to show publicly that God sent His Son into the world to redeem people and continues to send His Son, as seen in the Holy Eucharist that Catholics receive during Mass.
St. Clare Church continues that tradition each year with a prayerful procession, which includes a gold monstrance carrying a consecrated host, in O’Fallon.
“As we solemnly process the Eucharist from inside to outside, it helps us move from an ‘insider mentality’ to an awareness that Christ is for everyone,” said the Rev. James Deiters, St. Clare’s pastor. “The procession represents a public blessing for our city. The procession speaks of the possibility of change, of transformation in Christ, for ourselves, our Church, our world.
“The Eucharistic procession helps us recognize who we are as a Catholic community and points us toward solidarity with others: Those who recognize Jesus in the sacred Host, recognize Him in their suffering brother or sister. Walking with Jesus in this procession, we can see ourselves as members of His Body, but we can also look at the world through the loving eyes of Jesus Christ. This is a feast of who we are.”
The procession, led by the Knights of Columbus and Deiters, will begin at St. Clare Church, 1411 Cross St. in O’Fallon, after the 10:30 a.m. Mass. It will travel north along Lincoln with a stop at the Bank of O’Fallon parking lot. It will then proceed to Third Street, where the procession will turn to travel west two blocks to the St. Clare School Chapel (the former St. Clare Parish Church) at Third and Oak for closing prayers.
