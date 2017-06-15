Shiloh Boy Scouts to host “Super Hero” 5K

THURSDAY, JUNE 15
▪ Brass band concert: Tim Zimmerman and The King’s Brass will be appearing in the Faith Concert Series at Faith Lutheran Church, 520 E. Highway 50 in O’Fallon, on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m.
The group presents a wide variety of music with a contemporary flair. The King’s Brass features three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, percussion and keyboards. These instruments blend together to create a time of innovative worship that will be enjoyed by all generations. The King’s Brass, formed three decades ago, is comprised of professional musicians from across the country, who desire to use the instruments they love to lead others in praise and worship. Based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, the group plays over 120 concerts per year from coast to coast as well as international destinations.
There will be a freewill offering to help cover expenses and a dessert reception following the concert. For further information, contact Faith Lutheran at 618-632-5562 or www.faith-online.org.
SATURDAY, JUNE 17
▪ “Super Hero” 5K: Shiloh Boy Scout Troop 40 will hold a “Super Hero” 5K and one-mile fun run at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 17 at Klucker Hall Pavilion, 14 Park Drive in Shiloh. Register online at itsyourrace.com. Registration is $30. There are discounts for families, Road Warriors and Belleville Running Club members. There will be age group medals and special category trophies. Pancakes will be served after the race. Packet pick-up will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 13 at Klucker Hall and the morning of the race, from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m., at the pavilion. If the run is canceled due to weather, there will be no refunds. For more information, call Tammy at 618-980-1006.
▪ Kiwanis Red Cross blood drive: The O’Fallon Kiwanis Club will hold a Red Cross blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 17 at the O’Fallon Public Safety Building, 285 N. Seven Hills road. Call Peg Barrow at 618-632-1953 to schedule your appointment.
The Senior Citizens Club of O’Fallon will meet at the Township Building, located at 801 East State St., at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. The meeting will consist of club business, memorial, celebration of birthdays, and cash bingo. The July 7 PICNIC is the last chance to buy tickets.
THURSDAY, JUNE 22
▪ YMCA blood drive: A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22 at the YMCA located at 284 N. Seven Hills Road in O’Fallon. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS to schedule your appointment or search online for sponsor code:YMCAofallon. All campers who recruit a blood donor will receive a thank you gift from the Red Cross.
MONDAY, JUNE 26
▪ O’Fallon Library Book Club: The club meets upstairs at the O’Fallon Public Library from 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month, except December. The club discusses the current selection and picks the next read. Any genre is possible, as long as there’s sufficient copies available for checkout. The helpful librarians order copies for pickup at the next meeting. No purchase is necessary. You’ll read something you might not have tried; do a book a month; and, engage in some friendly banter. Nothing intimidating nor stuffy. For more information, a list of past selections, and FAQs, see ofpl.info/events/bookclub.
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28
▪ Ashland Avenue Extension information meeting: A public information meeting concerning the proposed Ashland Avenue Extension from Hartman Lane to Central Park Drive will be held at O’Fallon City Hall on June 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. All persons interested in this project are invited to attend the meeting. “Please plan to attend this informational meeting. Questions from the residents of O’Fallon is an important step in the planning and design process,” said Mayor Herb Roach. The meeting will be conducted on an informal basis. A brief description on the scope of the project and timeline will be made at the beginning of the meeting. Representatives of the city of O’Fallon and Kuhlman Design Group Inc. will be available to discuss the project and answer individual questions and record comments. Preliminary design drawings and effects of properties will be available for inspection at the meeting. Anyone needing special accommodations should contact Adam Gerstner, project engineer, at 618-624-4500, ext. 3, or email at agerstner@ofallon.org.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
▪ Last chance to order OTHS yearbook: Don’t forget to order your copy of the 2017 Panther Yearbook. Books may be ordered online at www.smart-pay.com or by phone by calling 1-800-853-1337. Deadline to place your order is June 30.
To have your event listed, email ofprogress@bnd.com by 5 p.m. Monday prior to the Thursday publication date.
