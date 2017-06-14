Lots of roadwork planned around O’Fallon this summer

Public input is being sought for the Ashland Avenue Extension from Hartman Lane to Central Park Drive, which is in the planning and design stage.
The city has received $750,000 in grant funding for the project, which will open the area up for development.
That project, along with several road work plans, are being targeted this summer in the city.
“We will have more projects this year,” Mayor Herb Roach said. “I am happy to see us moving forward on these projects.”
One of the areas targeted is downtown.
“We have several projects working that will impact the downtown and other areas of our community as we go forward,” the mayor said.
An update to the city’s strategic plan is in the works as well.
“It will set the direction for our future growth and development, including further growth and diversification of our economy,” Roach said.
The new aldermen have spent several hours meeting with all department heads to bring them up to date, and all departments have been gathering feedback from all services, the mayor said.
“We are also developing some aggressive marketing plans for our future development,” Roach said.
Here is an update on some of the road work projects:
FAMILY SPORTS PARK
As of this week, the O’Fallon Family Sports Park’s west entrance, coming from Venita Road, will be closed to traffic for construction. A date has not been announced for reopening to traffic.
Neither Venita Road nor the east entrance, coming from Obernuefemann Road, will be affected.
The Destination O’Fallon project improvements are underway at the park.
ASHLAND AVENUE EXTENSION
At an informal public information meeting Wednesday, June 28 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the O’Fallon City Hall, city representatives and those from the Kuhlman Design Group Inc., will be available to discuss the project and answer individual questions.
The project’s scope and timeline will be presented. Preliminary design drawings and how properties will be affected will be available too.
“Questions from the residents of O’Fallon is an important step in the planning and design process,” Roach said.
Anyone needing special accommodations should contact Adam Gerstner, Project Engineer, at 618-624-4500 ext. 3 or email at agerstner@ofallon.org.
Preliminary engineering services with KDG were approved at the June 5 council meeting.
Motor Fuel Tax funds of $89,460.40 will be used for the project.
KDG will design a new roadway extension with two 12-foot lanes and a 12 ft. bi-directional turn lane, along with curb and gutter, storm water culverts, ditch grading, sidewalks and intersection improvements.
REGENCY PARK DRIVE
Regency Park Drive has many issues, and has surpassed its lifespan. Reconstruction of the northern end will be finished prior to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital opening in November. The road is going to be one of the major access routes to the new hospital.
A contract for $404,747 with Baxmeyer Construction was OK’d by the council June 5.
After the Regency Park Drive reconstruction is complete, lighting is going to be installed, as already approved by the council.
The council also approved construction engineering services to include materials testing with Geotechnology Inc., for $7,000. Funding was already reserved in the FY2018 Prop S Budget.
WEST HIGHWAY 50
The West Highway 50 Resurfacing Construction Project is scheduled to begin this summer.
An agreement for $8,850 with Rhutasel and Associates for construction staking, material testing and as needed construction inspection was approved, and is part of the FY18 budget.
Between Hartman Lane and Old Collinsville Road, Christ Brothers Asphalt will complete nighttime resurfacing. A bid of $451,044.18 was approved June 5, and is part of the FY18 Prop S Budget.
This work follows the completion of the turn lane between Long Avenue and Auto Court.
GREEN MOUNT ROAD
The Green Mount Road Streetscape Project is because the area has been going through major growth. Therefore, the area is highly visible, so the city decided landscaping will provide a nice aesthetic for residents, non-residents and potential businesses alike.
A contract with Commercial Landscape Services, in the amount of $82,255 has been approved. Funding was earmarked in current budget.
This is for the base bid only, as other options will be looked at later.
The park department was consulted, and its staff will look at creating a possible plan that can be done in house. Pierce and Cambridge boulevards will be considered instead of Donna and Aladar drives.
PAVING
In action at the June 5 meeting, the council approved sealing and striping on city parking lots at City Hall and Fire Station No. 2 and also the North Family Sports Park Trail.
Sonnenberg Asphalt Co. will accomplish the work, estimated at $29,660. The sealing extends the pavement’s life. This was already in the city departmental budgets.
