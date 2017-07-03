Xi Chi Chapter 5456 wins several awards at ESA state convention

Xi Chi Chapter 5456 of ESA International was the recipient of several awards at the annual Illinois State Council Convention, which was held this year June 9-11 in Effingham.
Chapter 5456 took home the following honors:
▪ Philanthropic Monies, first place
▪ Philanthropic Hours, first place
▪ Hope for Heroes Hours, first place
▪ Hope for Heroes Monies, first place
▪ Easter Seals Monies, first place
▪ ESA Foundation Award, second place
▪ Publicity, second place
▪ Easter Seals Hours, third place
▪ Disaster Fund Award, third place
Marilyn Knuth also won the Distinguished Athenian State Award for the best educational programs all year. The chapter has a whole also was honored with the Gold Link Award for having six educational programs last year, and received an Honorable Mention for its donation to Camp New Hope.
Since 1929, ESA (Epsilon Sigma and Alpha) has created a network of nearly 1,000 chapters in the U.S., Canada and Australia to excel in community education, service and philanthropy.
Xi Chi Chapter 5456 supports St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Easter Seals and Hope for Heroes.
The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, located in Memphis, Tennesse, is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of its founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family’s ability to pay.
Easter Seals provides exceptional services, education, outreach, and advocacy so that people living with autism and other disabilities can live, learn, work and play in their local communities.
With military operations continuing in Iraq and Afghanistan, the Hope for Heroes program is always in need of support. Part of the support is collecting cell phones to recycle through Cell Phones for Soldiers, which provides phone cards for deployed military members. There is a continuing need for snack items, toiletries, DVDs and hand- held games to be sent to wounded warriors returning for treatment, along with support to area deployed troops in Afghanistan.
Local Hope for Heroes donates drop-off sites include: SuprTEK, 620 Pierce Blvd. in O’Fallon; BC Signs, 620 W. U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon; Progressive Property Network Inc. in O’Fallon; Gifts for Individuals in O’Fallon; Frieze Harley-Davidson in O’Fallon; and O’Fallon City Hall.
Xi Chi Chapter 5456’s next fundraiser for Hope for Heroes will be a quarter auction Sept.14 at the Collinsville VFW Hall at 7 p.m.
Xi Chi Meeting & Contact Info
Next meeting: Wednesday, July 5 at 6 p.m. at St Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights
Contact: Fran Harris Shaffer at 618-593-3488 or email bootscutie@hotmail.com
Website: www.xi-chi.org
Social Media: Facebook
