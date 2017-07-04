O’Fallon student awarded grant from Delta Dental of Illinois

Matthew Tobler, of O’Fallon, was one of five students at Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine to be awarded a grant from Delta Dental of Illinois.
Students received the grants in recognition of their outstanding work while pursuing dental degrees.
Tobler is dedicated to providing children with quality dental care and wants to pursue a career in pediatric dentistry. He has been accepted into a two-year hospital based pediatric residency in Kansas City, Missouri at Children’s Mercy Hospital.
As a dental student, he conducted research and studied the effectiveness of different teaching methods for children as it pertains to the impact of sugar on oral health. Tobler is an active volunteer in the Student Conduct Committee for the SIU School of Dental Medicine. He is an assistant scoutmaster for Boy Scouts of America. He serves as the president of his church’s youth program, and he has participated in various oral health events including Give Kids a Smile Day.
After his residency, Tobler plans to practice dentistry in a small town where he can actively serve in the community.
As part of its commitment to supporting local dentists and improving the oral health of Illinoisans, Delta Dental of Illinois recognizes outstanding dental students at Illinois schools each year through its student grant program. Delta Dental of Illinois awards these grants to students who have passed their national board exams, demonstrate an interest or participate in community outreach, have completed research on the improvement of oral health in a community or have declared interest in the pediatric dentistry specialty. This year, Delta Dental of Illinois will provide $10,000 in grants to five students who were selected by the grants committee of the Delta Dental of Illinois Foundation.
“Improving access to dental care for all Illinoisans is an important part of our overall mission,” said Bernie Glossy, president and CEO of Delta Dental of Illinois. “Through our student grant program, we not only help dental students advance their career, but we also provide a way for Illinoisans to receive the dental care they need. We are incredibly honored to award these grants to these deserving students.”
Delta Dental of Illinois is a not-for-profit dental service corporation that provides dental benefit programs to individuals and families, and more than 6,000 employee groups throughout Illinois. Delta Dental of Illinois covers 2 million individuals, employees and family members nationwide. Delta Dental of Illinois is based in Naperville, Illinois and offers single-site administration and client services.
Comments